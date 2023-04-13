Nigerian banks have announced new interest rates on savings accounts

In an email to its customers, Access Bank said it is increasing the interest rate on all its savings accounts to 4.50% per annum

Other banks, such as Zenith Bank, FCMB, First Bank, and Fidelity Bank announced new interest rates

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) hike of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), Nigerian banks have announced new interest rates on savings accounts.

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank announced in an email to customers that it reflects the new CBN interest rate on savings accounts ‘effective immediately.’

Commercial Banks in Nigeria adjust interest on savings accounts

Source: Getty Images

Other banks announce new interest rates

Also, Zenith Bank, First Bank, FCMB, and Fidelity Bank, among others, announced new interest rates on savings accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the email from Access Bank, it increased the interest rate on all its savings accounts to 4.50% per annum.

Also, Zenith Bank and other banks increased to similar rates to reflect the new MPR by CBN.

During its last MPR meeting, CBN announced a new hike on the interest rate to 18% to combat rising inflation and a high standard of living in the country.

The effect of interest rates on savings

The effect of the quarterly hike in interest by CBN can be felt in purchasing power, the standard of living, and the hike in prices of consumer goods.

The hikes also erode savings in banks and other financial instruments.

Commercial banks use the rate as their benchmark for their lending.

High-interest rate increases borrowing costs and encourages people to spend less and save more.

When CBN hikes interest rates, it will curb demand-side inflationary pressures by reducing the volume of the money supply.

CBN issues directives to banks to increase interest on savings deposits after 15.5 rates hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the recent hike of interest rate in Nigeria to 15.5 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the apex bank has issued a directive to banks to pay 4.65 per cent interest on savings deposit accounts, an increase of 4.2 per cent earlier.

The recent directive is due to the 150 basis point addition in monetary policy rates to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

The CBN's decision came from an increase in the interest rates on savings deposits, which could mop up excess liquidity in the system.

Source: Legit.ng