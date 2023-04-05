Global site navigation

Local editions

Foreign Investors Ignore Delta, Ogun, Kano, 24 Other Nigerian States in 2022, Invest $5.3bn Elsewhere
Economy

Foreign Investors Ignore Delta, Ogun, Kano, 24 Other Nigerian States in 2022, Invest $5.3bn Elsewhere

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Nigeria’s capital importation report for 2022 was recently published by the National Bureau of Statistics
  • According to the report, the country's amount of capital into Nigeria drop significantly in 2022 to a six-year low
  • Delta, Ogun, Kano, and 24 other states failed to record a single dollar investment during the year

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that foreign investors brought in $5.3 billion into Nigeria in 2022.

NBS disclosed this in the fourth quarter capital importation report, published on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

States foreign investments
Nigerian Goverors need foreign investments to improve the condition of their states Photo credit: Presidency
Source: Facebook

Checks by Legit.ng show that the amount of foreign capital attracted in 2022 is the lowest in six years, and also a significant drop by $1.4 billion when compared to the $6.7 billion capital inflow recorded in 2021.

Read also

Naira value falls to lowest level in history against dollar at official market, and it could get worst

Quarterly breakdown of foreign investments

A breakdown of the report reveals that in the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria received $1.57 billion in foreign investment, followed by $1.53 billion in the second quarter and $1.15 billion in the third quarter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The fourth quarter saw a decline in foreign investment, with a value of $1.06 billion, Punch reports.

Breakdown of the types of foreign investments

NBS revealed that capital importation(investments) into Nigeria has three main categories: foreign direct investment(FDI), portfolio investment, and other investments.

FDI which is when a foreign entity invests in a business in another country stood at $468.08 million in 2022 compared to $698.78 million in 2021.

Portfolio Investment which includes investments in financial instruments like stocks, and bonds also dropped to $2.44 billion in 2022 compared to $3.39 billion the previous year.

Read also

UBA, Zenith lead as CBN's bold decisions help seven Nigerian banks boost income from customers to N2.54trn

While other Investments (including trade credits, loans, and currency deposits) fell to $2.42 billion from $2.62 billion in 2021.

Here is how the states performed in foreign investment in 2022

  • Lagos: $3.61 billion
  • Federal Capital Territory: $1.63 billion.
  • Akwa-Ibom: $42.52 million.
  • Anambra: $36.97 million.
  • Ekiti: $0.51 million.
  • Ondo: $0.20 million.
  • Oyo: $3 million.
  • Plateau: $0.04 million.
  • Katsina: $0.70 million.
  • Kogi: $2 million.

List of states without foreign investments in 2022

Meanwhile, twenty-seven (27) states suffered a huge blow, as foreign investors shun them.

Here are 27 states in the country that failed to attract any foreign investment in 2022

  1. Abia
  2. Adamawa
  3. Bauchi
  4. Bayelsa
  5. Benue
  6. Borno
  7. Cross River
  8. Delta
  9. Ebonyi
  10. Edo
  11. Gombe
  12. Imo
  13. Jigawa
  14. Kaduna
  15. Kebbi
  16. Nasarawa
  17. Kwara
  18. Kano
  19. Niger
  20. Ogun
  21. Ondo
  22. Osun
  23. Rivers
  24. Sokoto
  25. Taraba
  26. Yobe
  27. Zamfara

States with the highest IGR growth, 18 below the national average

In another report, Legit.ng has provided insight into the Internally Generated Revenue of states in Nigeria over the last six years

Read also

"Where's the money": Shell says it paid $4.5 billion in taxes, royalties to FG in 2022

The IGR growth is based on the value and percentage increase in revenue generated by the states

IGR indicates an improvement in the economic outlook of states and less dependence on federal allocation

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel