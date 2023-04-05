Nigeria’s capital importation report for 2022 was recently published by the National Bureau of Statistics

According to the report, the country's amount of capital into Nigeria drop significantly in 2022 to a six-year low

Delta, Ogun, Kano, and 24 other states failed to record a single dollar investment during the year

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that foreign investors brought in $5.3 billion into Nigeria in 2022.

NBS disclosed this in the fourth quarter capital importation report, published on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Checks by Legit.ng show that the amount of foreign capital attracted in 2022 is the lowest in six years, and also a significant drop by $1.4 billion when compared to the $6.7 billion capital inflow recorded in 2021.

Quarterly breakdown of foreign investments

A breakdown of the report reveals that in the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria received $1.57 billion in foreign investment, followed by $1.53 billion in the second quarter and $1.15 billion in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw a decline in foreign investment, with a value of $1.06 billion, Punch reports.

Breakdown of the types of foreign investments

NBS revealed that capital importation(investments) into Nigeria has three main categories: foreign direct investment(FDI), portfolio investment, and other investments.

FDI which is when a foreign entity invests in a business in another country stood at $468.08 million in 2022 compared to $698.78 million in 2021.

Portfolio Investment which includes investments in financial instruments like stocks, and bonds also dropped to $2.44 billion in 2022 compared to $3.39 billion the previous year.

While other Investments (including trade credits, loans, and currency deposits) fell to $2.42 billion from $2.62 billion in 2021.

Here is how the states performed in foreign investment in 2022

Lagos: $3.61 billion

Federal Capital Territory: $1.63 billion.

Akwa-Ibom: $42.52 million.

Anambra: $36.97 million.

Ekiti: $0.51 million.

Ondo: $0.20 million.

Oyo: $3 million.

Plateau: $0.04 million.

Katsina: $0.70 million.

Kogi: $2 million.

List of states without foreign investments in 2022

Meanwhile, twenty-seven (27) states suffered a huge blow, as foreign investors shun them.

Here are 27 states in the country that failed to attract any foreign investment in 2022

Abia Adamawa Bauchi Bayelsa Benue Borno Cross River Delta Ebonyi Edo Gombe Imo Jigawa Kaduna Kebbi Nasarawa Kwara Kano Niger Ogun Ondo Osun Rivers Sokoto Taraba Yobe Zamfara

