Commercial banks in Nigeria are making extra moves outside CBN directives

They are poised to increase cash withdrawal limits above CBN recommended level

The development comes after the CBN released billions of old naira notes into circulation to end queues across the country

Bank sources say that commercial banks are poised to increase their cash withdrawal limits from the current N20,000 to N50,000 and N80,000 to N100,000.

The move is to decongest queues in both ATMs and inside banks in some cities.

CBN releases billions of old naira notes into circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, March 24, 2023, asked commercial banks to start operations on the weekends to clear the backlog of cash requests and ease the cash crunch in the country.

The development comes after the apex bank started releasing billions of old naira notes mopped up during the naira redesign policy to the banks.

Findings reveal that most banks currently pay between N20,000 and N50,000 over-the-counter and at ATMs, a Punch report says.

Bank officials hinted that they plan to increase the withdrawal limits to improve cash circulation and end queues in banking halls and ATMs.

Several banks across Nigerian cities witnessed an upsurge of customers on their premises on Monday, March 27, 2023, some of who have come to make cash withdrawals.

However, a bank official at one of the new-generation banks told Legit.ng that most of the customers at bank branches came to resolve one complaint or another.

He stated that most complaints are related to incomplete bank transactions, especially interbank transfers.

“Sixty percent of the people are not here for cash. They are here to resolve incomplete bank transactions, especially bank transfers that did not deliver to the destination accounts,” he said.

Nigerians hail CBN, commercial banks

Many Nigerians have commended the CBN, and the banks as the cash crisis seems to have eased up due to the availability of naira notes.

According to them, there has been a remarkable difference in cash in circulation in the last few days.

The recent development has also crashed Point of Sale (PoS) charges.

Findings reveal that PoS operators now charge between 6% to 10% as against the 30% they set at the height of the naira scarcity.

New naira notes decline in circulation as banks load ATMs with cash, CBN may enforce the use of eNaira

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have witnessed, with dismay, how the newly redesigned new naira notes have reduced circulation, leaving Nigerians to grapple with the old ones that are mostly torn and worn out.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed the commercial banks to open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Guardian reports that the CBN has ceased the distribution of new naira notes to commercial banks, causing their scarcity.

