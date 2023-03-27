There is a massive decline in the circulation of new naira notes as CBN pumps old notes into circulation

A report says that CBN may begin the enforcement of eNaira notes as it begins to train PoS operators on its use

Some bank officials have been quoted as saying that they have not received new notes in the last month

Nigerians have witnessed with dismay the decline in circulation of the newly redesigned new naira notes, leaving Nigerians to grapple with the old notes, mostly torn and worn out.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed the commercial banks to open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Nigerians grapple with old tattered naira notes Credit: Bassey edoho

Source: Getty Images

CBN may enforce the use of eNaira

The Guardian reports that the CBN has ceased the distribution of new naira notes to commercial banks, causing their scarcity.

Nigerians witnessed several ATMs being loaded with and dispensing the old naira notes and paying the same over the counter.

Some bank branches said they have yet to receive new notes from the CBN in the last month despite improvement in the circulation of old notes.

The Guardian quoted a source saying CBN may soon enforce eNaira as it begins nationwide training for Point of Sale (PoS) operators on its use.

According to the source, banks’ staff are not trained in the technicalities of digital currency.

Use of eNaira jumps 12-fold

Bloomberg reports that the number of eNaira wallets has spiked more than 12-fold to 13 million since October 2022, and the value of transactions jumped 63% to N22 billion in 2023.

CBN’s Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Isa Abdulmumin, stated that the banks had received substantial cash for circulation to their customers.

Abdulmumin said that CBN directed all commercial banks to load their ATMs and perform physical operations in the banking halls on weekends.

The CBN spokesman said Godwin Emefiele would lead teams to monitor compliance nationwide.

CBN Asks FG to Use eNaira to Transfer N368.8 Billion to Nigerians

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria had pitched the eNaira to the federal government as the best alternative for sharing $800 million, about N368.8 billion, in its National Social Safety Net Programme Scale Up.

The pitch by the CBN is an effort to drive and strengthen its cashless policy.

The pitch was contained in CBN’s National Fintech Strategy document.

Source: Legit.ng