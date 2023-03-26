NIS which is responsible for providing passport services as an agency of the federal government, has responded to the latest passport ranking

The latest ranking which is done by Henley and Partner Group placed Nigerian passport as the least powerful in West Africa and 98th globally

The ranking will negatively affect Nigerian citizens' travel opportunities and increased scrutiny at border checkpoints

A new report by the Henley Global Passport Index has ranked the Nigerian passport as the least powerful among the 15 countries in the Economic Community of West African States.

The countries include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte D'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Traveling with a Nigerian Passport is a different experience Photo credit: Osarieme Eweka

Source: Getty Images

Henley globally also ranked Nigeria’s passport below South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Namibia, Malawi, Uganda, Morocco, Rwanda, Chad, Algeria, Burundi, and Congo.

The ranking which is based on citizens' freedom of movement across different countries further revealed that the Nigerian passport is at 98th position out of out of 199 countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

West Africa Africa countries passport ranking

Here's the list of countries in the ECOWAS region ranked by the number of visa-free locations they offer, as per the report:

Gambia: 68 visa-free locations

Cabo Verde: 65 visa-free locations

Ghana and Sierra Leone: 64 visa-free locations

Benin: 60 visa-free locations

Burkina Faso: 57 visa-free locations

Senegal and Ivory Coast: 56 visa-free locations

Guinea: 55 visa-free locations

Togo: 54 visa-free locations

Niger and Mali: 53 visa-free locations

Guinea Bissau: 52 visa-free locations

Liberia: 49 visa-free locations

Nigeria: 46 visa-free locations

Henley globally explains ranking

Speaking with Arise Tv on Friday, February 10, the Managing Partner Uk/Nigeria of Henley and Partner Group, Stuart Wakeling, described the ranking as very important.

He added.:

“It is a very important ranking because it shows the ability of the citizens of that nation to guide you on how many countries they can travel to visa-free or visa upon arrival.

“It is pretty much every single country on the planet and it analyzes destinations that passport holder country has in association with another country.”

Wakeling further stressed that the ranking is aimed at increasing the global mobility of people.

“We are doing this for greater mobility across the planet for increased business opportunity."

Nigerian government reacts

Anthony Akuneme, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS), explained that the ranking is based on reciprocity for access to countries, Punch reports.

He further stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to establish more favorable bilateral agreements, which may result in more opportunities for Nigerians to travel.

Also a former Nigerian ambassador to Singapore, Ogbole Amedu-Ode believes Nigeria will bounce back.

According to him, an assertive and consistent implementation of Nigeria’s war on narcotics and cybercrime would mend the country’s reputation in the global community.

Immigration confirms Nigerians can get an international passport for N26,000, lists how to report officers

Meanwhile in another report, the Nigeria Immigration Service had urged Nigerians to stop giving money to officers when applying for an international passport.

According to NIS, it is not only criminal on the part of the applicants but also wrong for officers to demand money to facilitate the process.

Legit.ng had also earlier reported on how, in very simple steps, Nigerians can apply for an international passport sitting at home.

Source: Legit.ng