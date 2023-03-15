The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued guidelines to Nigerians on how to report PoS operators charging a higher than the stipulated rate

The CBN said it has pegged PoS charges at N200 for withdrawals of N10,000 and N100 for N5,000 and below

The apex bank also warned those selling or trading the naira notes to desist from the practice

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released steps, an emergency number, and an email address where Nigerians could report Point of Sales (PoS) operators selling, issuing, or charging above the approved rates.

The apex bank had pegged N200 for withdrawals of up to N10,000 and N100 for withdrawals of N5,000 and below.

CBN asks Nigerians to report PoS operators charging higher rates

Source: Getty Images

CBN warns PoS operators over high charges

Reports say CBN Governors Director’s Department, Joseph Omayuku warned syndicates engaging in the illegal and illicit practice of selling the naira notes and charging exorbitant costs to desist.

Omayuku asked the public to report defaulting PoS agents by contacting CBN on 07002255226 and Telephone extension number 711025 via its email address: contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng. It also asked Nigerians to use its social media handles to report PoS operators.

Nigerians have reported that PoS operators have gone rogue and taken advantage of the naira scarcity to rip them off.

Many customers who spoke with Legit.ng said that the operators charge as high as 300%, way above the CBN rate.

Confidence Obiajulu said she was shocked when a PoS operator told her she would charge N700 for an N2000 withdrawal.

“I had no choice because the operator is the only person available at the time and in that place,” she said.

PoS operators blame the high charges on the scarcity of naira notes, stating that they keep vigil at ATMs to access the cash.

Reprieve still Nigerians lament cash scarcity

Nigerians got a reprieve on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the CBN directed commercial banks to begin to dispense the old naira notes to customers.

The move follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s denial that he did not ask the apex bank and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami to disobey the Supreme Court Judgment extending the validity of the old naira notes to the end of December 2023.

As of Tuesday, March 14, 2023, bank customers said they could not access the old naira notes or received limited cash via the ATMs except for a few banks which paid them over the counter.

Banks said they are still waiting to receive the old naira notes from CBN despite its directive.

They said they had dispensed only the notes left in their vaults since February when CBN declared the old notes illegal.

Despite the hardship with the redesign policy, there are still complaints of hitches in online payment platforms of banks leading to failed transactions.

Source: Legit.ng