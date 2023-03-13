The Central Bank of Nigeria said the old N500 and N1000 notes are now legal tender.

The CBN said that in a statement released Monday, March 13, 2023.

The statement comes after Buhari said it did not direct the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to disobey Supreme Court Ruling.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Legit.ng had reported that CBN’s spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin debunked Soludo’s statement during a telephone interview.

According to Abdulmumin, Soludo’s statement should not be taken as the official stance of CBN.

He said the apex has yet to notify commercial banks to reissue the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Soludo confirms CBN Governor says banks can accept old currencies

Soludo had stated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had confided in him during a private phone conversation that the bank has directed commercial banks to issue the old naira notes.

He further stated that the matter was discussed during the Bankers’ Committee meeting on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Soludo directed residents of Anambra to accept the old naira notes and report any bank rejecting them.

In a statement signed by Soludo, he said commercial banks have been directed by CBN to dispense the old naira notes.

The former CBN governor stated that Tellers are to generate codes for deposits and that there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make a deposit.

Soludo’s statement was widely reported, causing confusion among Nigerians rejecting the old banknotes because CBN has authorised them as legal tender.

