Working-class Nigerians looking to travel abroad to Europe and other continents now have an option with guarantees

This is especially for those will good financial muscle and are earning over N900,000 monthly

In recent years, the number of youths seeking to relocate out of the country is a record high

There is an option for working-class Nigerians looking to relocate abroad it is called Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs).

This route to travel is often seen as very expensive due to the financial requirements imposed by the immigration authorities, especially in countries in western Europe.

However, there are several countries that are reasonably priced and provide speedy visas and stay for people who work remotely.

Alternative route for Nigerians looking to relocate Photo credit: Prostock-Studio, Izusek/Hero Images Inc.

Source: Getty Images

These countries are willing to provide a two-year or longer visa if a Nigerian can show a monthly income of roughly 2,000 dollars.

List of countries offering visa to Nigerians earning $2000 or less a month remotely

Latvia

Latvia is a country in Europe that is relatively unknown. But provide a route to Nigerians to travel abroad. In 2022, the country kicked off its DNV offering a minimum of two years for qualified candidates.

For Lucky applicants who were also able to get a Latvian residency permit can travel to 26 other countries in Europe.

In order to be eligible, you must work remotely for a company registered in an OECD country, such as the U.S., Canada or Mexico; and lastly, earn at least 2.5 times more than the minimum wage in Latvia.

Latvians earn, on average, €620 per month so this means you would need only USD $1677.88( N772,663 official rate) to satisfy immigration requirements.

Colombia

Colombia is the next country offering an easy route for Nigerians who want to relocate abroad.

To relocate to Columbia financial requirement of USD $684 per month is required, and this enables you to stay in the country for two years.

The cost of living in Colombia is 66.7% lower than that of the United States

Cape Verde

Cape Verde, which is an island off the coast of Africa is also willing to receive Nigerians working remotely.

The country can be a very good option to consider, due to the low cost of living compared to many other countries.

South Africa wants skilled Nigerians, offers permanent residency

Meanwhile, in another report, South Africa has joined the list of countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States offering easy visas to smart, wealthy Nigerians.

The visa application includes a clear five-year path to permanent residency for skilled Nigerians.

Business leaders also have the opportunity to apply for a 10-year visa with the option of staying in the country.

