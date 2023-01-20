Some supermarkets, eateries and petty traders have begun to reject the old naira notes

Most of the supermarkets notified their customers via notices and text messages that they won’t accept the old notes few days before the deadline

The Central Bank of Nigeria have commenced sensitisation of Nigerians about the new naira notes

Some supermarkets, eateries, petty traders and some market women have begun to reject the old naira notes ahead of the January 31, 2023 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the cessation of circulation of old naira notes.

A popular clothing outfit, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble has informed its costumes via text messages that it will stop accepting the old naira notes two days before the deadline, according to a BusinessDay

Supermarkets send messages to customers

The text message reads:

“In accordance with the CBN directives, we will no longer accept old naira notes in our stores from 29th January 2023. Thank you for your understanding,” the message stated.

Also Spar Market, an Indian-owned supermarket chain in Nigeria has said beginning January 25, 2023, it will not allow its customers to pay using the old naira notes.

A notice pasted at the entrance of the supermarket at its Opebi outlet states that customers paying using the old naira notes have until January 25 or use their debit cards or via their QR codes.

Also, Shoprite has issued notices to its customers that it will adhere strictly to the CBN deadline of January 31, 2023.

A visit to the popular markets across Nigeria shows that many market women and petty traders are fully aware of the CBN deadline and have started telling their customers that they will not accept the old naira notes at certain times in January, usually before the end of the month.

Eateries, supermarkets traders remind customers

Some eateries and popular hangout spots across Lagos and in some parts of Nigeria have notified their customers and patrons that they will not accept the old naira notes few days before the deadline.

A popular eatery in Lagos, Chicken Republic has told its customers via notice boards that it will stop accepting the new naira notes five days to the deadline across its outlets in Nigeria.

In a message on its Twitter page, CBN advised Nigerians to return their old naira notes before the January 31, 2023 deadline.

CBN reiterates January 31 deadline

CBN said:

“You are once again advised to return them to your bank before the deadline.”

The bank has begun sensitising Nigerians on the new naira notes and telling them the features of the newly redesigned notes.

The bank said it is distributing the new naira notes via the banking system and said the new notes are amply available despite their scarcity via bank ATMs.

“We are distributing it through the banking system; the channel through which money is distributed and as transactions take place you will be having the new one," CBN said:

CBN speaks on why It stopped over-the-counter withdrawal of new naira notes

Legit.ng reported that he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed reasons it stopped banks from issuing the new naira notes from across the counter.

The bank’s Director of Legal Services Department, Kofo Salam-Alada said the CBN will be tough on banks that continue to fill their ATM machines with old naira notes as January 31, 2023 approaches.

According to the CBN, it has already started monitoring banks still dispensing old naira notes via their ATMs.

