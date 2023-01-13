Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele has reportedly returned to Nigeria

Emefiele left the country after the DSS made plans to arrest him over fraud allegations

Many have said Emefiele’s travails are politically motivated following his recent reforms at the CBN

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria quietly returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, December 11, 2023, Premium Times said, quoting top sources at the Presidency and the CBN

The CBN boss has been out of Nigeria for several weeks after operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) sought a court order to arrest him over allegations of corruption and financing terrorism.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele Credit: Bloomberg/Controbutor

Source: Getty Images

Emefiele got Buhari's approval to travel

According to Premium Times, a source in the Presidency said Emefiele obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to be away for two weeks before leaving the country. The permission allegedly expired on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other sources said the CBN helmsman is planning to leave the country again over fears he might be arrested by the DSS if they eventually obtain a court order for his arrest.

The Punch reports that the DSS filed the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 at the Federal High Court on 7 December 2022.

Emefiele was the sole defendant in the suit which was filed ‘ex parte’, meaning he was not notified of the suit.

Emefiele leaving for World Economic Forum

The source said Emefiele will use the forthcoming World Economic Forum as a pretext to leave the country.

There were no official responses from both the CBN or the Presidency concerning Emefiele’s reported travails.

Travail politically motivated?

Nigerians have asked about the whereabouts of Emefiele after news of the plans of Nigeria’s secret police to arrest him.

Many have stated that his travails are politically motivated after introducing a raft of monetary policy reforms at the apex bank, including the redesign of currency notes and the introduction of withdrawal limits to the economy.

They say politicians who want to move a large amount of cash during the forthcoming elections in the country are asking for his head as he might have scuttled their plans.

Terrorism Financing? Real reasons DSS wants to arrest CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, there were plans that the Department of State Security Services (DSS) was after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS had filed a case in an Abuja High Court to permit it to arrest the CBN boss on charges the DSS said are of paramount importance to national security.

In the suit with reference number FHC/Abj/CS/2255/2022, the DSS alleged that the CBN helmsperson is involved in terrorism financing, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national importance.

Source: Legit.ng