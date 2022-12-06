A new report has revealed the list of countries exporting and importing from Nigeria

Crude oil remains Nigeria's main export and a vital source of revenue for the federal government of Nigeria.

India, China, and the US continue to be Nigeria's trading partners and spent over a trillion dollars on goods made in Nigeria.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria's total trade, including imports and exports, from July to September of 2022, stood at N11.59 trillion

This was lower than the N12.84 trillion trade value recorded between April and June 2022.

NBS stated this in its Foreign Trade Statistics for the Second Quarter of 2022, released on its website.

Import and Export in 2022

According to the report, overall exports in the third quarter of 2022 were N5.93 trillion, with re-exports accounting for N25.04 billion.

However when compared to the N7.40 trillion value of exports in Q2, 2022 this means Nigeria sold less by 9.89% in Q3, 2022.

In terms of Imports (CIF), a total of N5.66 trillion goods were imported into the country in the third quarter of 2022.

The import value in Q3 was an increase of 4.22% when compared with the value recorded in Q2, 2022 N5.43 trillion.

Here are the top 10 countries Nigerians exported to

Spain N873.62bn India N619.22bn France N430.40bn Netherlands N420.40bn Indonesia N415.16bn United States N335.94bn South Africa N286.75bn Ivory Coast N268.12bn Portugal N234.50bn Italy N212.83bn

Here are the top 10 countries Nigerians imported from

China N1.52 trillion Netherlands N565.89bn India N450.213,190,031.00 Belgium N422.33bn United States N365.94bn Korea, South N184.64bn United Arab Emirates N173.96bn United Kingdom N165.04bn Germany N153.57bn Norway N111.91bn

