China, US, India in the List of Nigeria’s Top 10 Export, Import Trade Partners in 2022
- A new report has revealed the list of countries exporting and importing from Nigeria
- Crude oil remains Nigeria's main export and a vital source of revenue for the federal government of Nigeria.
- India, China, and the US continue to be Nigeria's trading partners and spent over a trillion dollars on goods made in Nigeria.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria's total trade, including imports and exports, from July to September of 2022, stood at N11.59 trillion
This was lower than the N12.84 trillion trade value recorded between April and June 2022.
NBS stated this in its Foreign Trade Statistics for the Second Quarter of 2022, released on its website.
Import and Export in 2022
According to the report, overall exports in the third quarter of 2022 were N5.93 trillion, with re-exports accounting for N25.04 billion.
However when compared to the N7.40 trillion value of exports in Q2, 2022 this means Nigeria sold less by 9.89% in Q3, 2022.
In terms of Imports (CIF), a total of N5.66 trillion goods were imported into the country in the third quarter of 2022.
The import value in Q3 was an increase of 4.22% when compared with the value recorded in Q2, 2022 N5.43 trillion.
Here are the top 10 countries Nigerians exported to
- Spain N873.62bn
- India N619.22bn
- France N430.40bn
- Netherlands N420.40bn
- Indonesia N415.16bn
- United States N335.94bn
- South Africa N286.75bn
- Ivory Coast N268.12bn
- Portugal N234.50bn
- Italy N212.83bn
Here are the top 10 countries Nigerians imported from
- China N1.52 trillion
- Netherlands N565.89bn
- India N450.213,190,031.00
- Belgium N422.33bn
- United States N365.94bn
- Korea, South N184.64bn
- United Arab Emirates N173.96bn
- United Kingdom N165.04bn
- Germany N153.57bn
- Norway N111.91bn
