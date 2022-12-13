Nigeria is now the number one Africa's top oil producer OPEC has revealed in its latest report

Increasing crude oil theft has in the last few months affected Nigeria's production

This compelled the NNPC to hire private security, which appears to be working as Nigeria rises in the international oil producer rankings

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced that Nigeria has regained its spot from Libya as Africa's largest oil producer

OPEC stated this in its Oil Market Report for December 2022, obtained from its website by Legit.ng.

According to the report, Nigeria's oil production from secondary sources average of 1.158 million barrels per day in November 2022 to regain the top spot in Africa ahead of Libya's 1.31 mb/d in November 2022.

The report also showed oil production figures by direct communication(which is the official figure submitted by NNPC) Nigeria's oil production increased to 1.186 million per barrel a day.

The average crude oil price in the month of November is $87.38 per barrel.

When the 1.18 million barrels per day is calculated this means in 30 days Nigeria produced $97 million daily or $3.09bn(N1.33 trillion) within the month, worth of crude oil.

OPEC report reads:

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.83 mb/d in November 2022, lower by 744 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria and Angola, while production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq declined."

Africa's oil producers' secondary communication figures daily production

Nigeria- 1.158 million (From 4th in October 2022) Libya- 1.133 million Angola- 1.102 million Algeria- 1.022 million Congo- 259,000 Gabon- 207,000 Equatorial Guinea- 69,0000

Global-ranking oil producers

Saudi Arabia- 10.474 million UAE- 3.037 million Kuwait- 2.685 million Iraq- 4.465 million IR Iran- 2.559 million Nigeria- 1.158 million(improvement from 8th in October 2022)

