Nigerian bank shareholders have a lot to smile about in the month of November as the value of their shares increased

First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc shareholders were the biggest gainers as the big five shared N207 billion

What the banks made was calculated using changes in market share and capitalization at the beginning and end of the month

November was an exceptional month for the Nigerian banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

The banking index, which tracks the market movement of all listed banks, climbed by 5.79 percent.

As a consequence of the index's gain, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and First Bank Holding Company of Nigeria shareholders all made a combined N207 billion in one month.

Traders at the Nigerian Exchange Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of the banks' performance

FBN Holdings Plc- N48.4bn

FBN Holdings Plc recorded the highest gain during the month as its stocks increased in value by 13.7% from N9.85 per share to N11.20 per share.

This helped the bank's market capitalization to gain N48.459 billion or 13.7% to close at N402.027 billion in market capitalization on November 30, 2022, from the opening figure of N353.568 billion.

Market capitalization refers to the total value of all a company's shares of stock.

GTCO Holdings Plc- N70.63bn

GTCO Holdings Plc had a nice month as well, with shareholders sharing N70.63 billion.

This occurred when the share price of the banks' stocks increased by 13.64% throughout the month, from N17.60 to N20.00.

The bank's market value finished at N588.623 billion at the end of November 2022, up from N517.988 billion at the start of the month's trading.

Zenith Bank Plc- N59.65bn

Zenith bank stock gained 9.5% in share price during the month, rising from N20.00 to N21.90 per share.

The bank's outstanding performance earned shareholders N59.654 billion during the month, increasing the company's market value to N687.583 billion at the close of trading on November 30, 2022, from N627.929 billion at the start of trading on November 1.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- N3.42bn

The share of UBA Plc gained 7.25% in share price during the month, rising from N7.15 to N7.25 per share.

The company enjoyed considerable buy-interests which drove up the market capitalization to gain N3.420 billion to stand at N247.945 billion at the close of trading on November 30, 2022, from the opening figure of N244.525 billion at the beginning of trading on November 1.

Access Holdings Plc- N24.88bn

Access Holdings Plc stock gained 8.97% in price during the month, from N7.80 to N8.50.

This helped the bank's market capitalization to earn N24.882 billion to close at N302.134 billion at the close of trading on November 30, 2022, from the opening figure of N277.252 billion at the beginning of trading.

