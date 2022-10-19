Cement company Lafarge will have to pay over N339bn for supporting Islamic terrorist group

The company pleaded guilty after it was found that it provided material support and funds

The news has raised concerns among investors and analysts to believe it will affect the company's stock performance on the Nigerian exchange

French cement company Lafarge have pleaded guilty in the United States to paying millions of dollars to the so-called Islamic State jihadist group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria.

The company pleaded guilty while charges were announced by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department leaders from Washington.

During the court proceeding, Lafarge agreed on Tuesday to penalties totaling roughly $778 million(N339.4bn), the Punch reports.

Lafarge to pay over N339bn fine for giving terrorist money Credit: Lafarge

Source: AFP

Lafarge offenses

US Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the jihadist militants, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria -- and while some of its members were involved in torturing or beheading kidnapped Westerners.

Lafarge has apologized for its mistake saying:

"We deeply regretted the events and accepted responsibility for the individual executives involved".

How it happened

The company's actions occurred before it merged with Swiss company Holcim to form the world's largest cement maker.

The payments were designed to ensure the continued operations of his plant near the Turkish border in 2010 following a $680m investment.

US prosecutors said that Lafarge's Syrian subsidiary had paid Islamic State and another terror group, al Nusra Front, the equivalent of $5.92m to protect staff at the plant as the country's civil war intensified. Executives likened the arrangements to paying "taxes".

US speak on Lafarge

According to the BBC, this is not the first time Lafarge has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Lafarge previously admitted to funneling money to Syrian armed groups in 2013 and 2014 to ensure employee safety and supply its plant.

