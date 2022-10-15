The Nigerian military has provided an explanation as to why the vessel caught with illegal crude was set ablaze

The destruction of the vessel sparked reactions among Nigerians, given the name of the owner was yet to be released to the public

However, the Nigerian army says there is no need for investigation, and its action is very acceptable

The Nigerian military has defended its action to destroy a vessel used to transport crude illegally from Nigeria.

The destruction was within the space of 48 hours the vessel was caught by security operatives in the creeks of Warri, Delta state.

This immediately raised questions among Nigerians since the real owner of the vessel had not been apprehended.

Why we destroyed the vessel

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has come out to explain that the quick destruction of the vessel was in line with the rules of engagement.

He also noted that there is no investigation is needed to carry out the action.

ChannelsTV reports that Irabor gave this explanation on Friday after a National Security Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa in Abuja.

His words

“There are various approaches, various solutions to a problem and at any time based on certain factors, certain considerations, available to those that are at the frontline, actions are taken based on the directive which are contained in the rules of engagement.

“So, the burning of the vessel, it is because the thief was caught in the act and the procedure, if you are caught in the act, is that everything you are using to undertake that criminal activity should be destroyed and that was done.

“What investigation do you need that you find somebody who decided to deplore several pumping machines and has several hoses that are deployed to a dug out pit where crude oil is stored over a period?"

He also added that the vessel was caught in the act, so an operation instrument was normally destroyed.

Irabor stated further:

"I think it is straightforward. Whether that is the best is a different matter entirely but did they act in line with the rules of engagement? Yes, they did.”

