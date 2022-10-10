The future of Lagos's economy will be on the front burner at the Economic Summit slated for the 11th and 12 of October 2022.

Organisers of the Summit said professionals from all works of life would be at the event to discuss repositioning the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole

From banking to entertainment, art to transportation, Lagos's economy would be the talking point at the two-day event

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

No fewer than 25 speakers and experts from different sectors of the nation's economy will converge tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the 2022 Ehingbeti summit to discuss the future of the Lagos State economy.

The Summit, expected to occur between the 11th and 13th of October, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos, will throw up conversations that would lead to profitable collaborations and investments in a greater tomorrow for the state and country.

Organisers of Ehigbeti

Source: UGC

Professionals to proffer solutions to Lagos and Nigeria's economic future

A statement from the organisers of the Summit listed the CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; the CEO of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike; CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi; Principal Partner and Excel Law Chambers and Secretary General, Association of African Shipowners, Ms Funmi Folorunso as panellists in the Funding plenary where they will discuss ways to fund some of the initiatives in the 30-year development plan of Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Similarly, Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group, Mr Femi Akintunde, will discuss harnessing potentials in the Built Environment, while in the Art and Entertainment, Founder & Chairman, Del York Group, Mr Linus Idahosa; Actor, Content Creator, Endometriosis Advocate and Entrepreneur, Mrs Zainab Balogun; and the CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, a Nigerian film and production company, Kunle Afolayan, will deliberate on how to change the face of Lagos through art and entertainment.

In the educational sector, CEO of Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle; MD/CEO EdFin Microfinance Bank Bunmi Lawson; Former Vice-chancellor Of the University Of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro and CEO of Jobberman Nigeria, Oreoluwa Boboye, will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the education sector that the state government can lashed on to enhance the economic future of Lagos.

Founder/CEO, Evercare Hospital, Tosin Runsewe; GM, LASHMA, Emmanuella Olutoyin Zambia; and CFO, CarePoint, Nnenna Oleru Uche will explain the challenges and opportunities for Lagos state government in the health sector which would be very handy to make Lagos the smartest city in Africa and one of the best in the world.

Moreover, other experts in Transportation, Safety & Security and Power & Energy industries will discuss opportunities for the Lagos state government in those sectors of the economy.

Speaking on this development, the Chairman of Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egbe, said the ninth Summit is themed "Charting the paths to sustainable socio-economic growth" and borne out of a strong desire by the Lagos State government to accelerate economic growth and development in Lagos.

He said the Summit, which started in 2000, has been convening and putting together local and foreign participants and stakeholders in public and private sectors who indeed have an interest in Lagos.

Education, art and other sectors to be involved

He added that the Summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add significant value to Lagos.

He said:

"It is the belief of us in Lagos that Lagos State prospers as a result of the commitment Lagosians show to participate in governnace while also committing their efforts to the future of Lagos."

He assured that the Lagos State government would continue to protect trade and business activities, noting that the future of Lagos relies on economic activities.

He added that the Summit is one of its platforms that demonstrates its commitment to listening to the people of Lagos in the various sectors of the economy and also an accountability platform for the State government to account for what it has implemented.

"Ehingbeti is proof that we will continue to pursue transparency and commitment of accountability to governance. We will always go around Lagos in all the divisions before a budget comes to give an account of what we have agreed at the last consultative forum and show the path for the future.

"This summit will bridge knowledge gaps, drive policies, encourage innovations, and promote positive social change for a better future," he pointed out.

New airport in Lekki and other large investments that could make Lagos West Africa's biggest economy

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Lagos State, Nigeria’s melting point, is said to be one of the largest economies in West Africa, almost twice the size of the economies of Togo, the Benin Republic and the Niger Republic.

It is the microcosm of Nigeria, has the biggest Gross Domestic Product (GPD) in the country with $91 billion, and earns far more than any other state from internally generated revenue (IGR).

Lagos also leads other states as the highest indebted in the country. Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) states that the external debt of Lagos is over $1 billion.

Source: Legit.ng