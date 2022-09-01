The first wheat shipment from Ukraine has finally arrived in Africa months after Russia invaded the country

The arrival of the shipment is seen as a relief to most African countries that have been battling an acute rise in the prices of bread

Nigeria has seen a massive spike in the price of bread and essential commodities, with bakers declaring strike due to the high cost of materials

There was a palpable relief earlier this month following the arrival of the first Africa-bound Ukrainian wheat shipment into the continent after Russian officials reached a deal to create a grain corridor which allows the shipment to Africa and other places.

According to Business Insider, the deal took longer to come and was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations after months of criticism against Russia for blocking Ukrainian ports and stopping essential food shipments.

Man hawking bread in Nigeria Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Wheat import may reduce hunger in Africa

Many African countries rely heavily on wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia to augment their local production.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February thwarted the wheat supply to Africa, exacerbated food shortages on the continent, and caused a surge in the price of essential commodities.

Senegalese President and Africa Union Chairman Macky Sally visited Ukraine and Russia to persuade leaders of both countries to end the war to allow critical grains to be shipped to African countries in need.

Following the arrival of the wheat shipment, about 1.5 million hungry Africans will heave a sigh of relief, according to East Africa’s regional director for World Food Programme, Mike Dunford.

Dunford said the shipment would feed the 1.5 million hungry people in Ethiopia for one month. He said the shipment will make a big impact on those people battling food shortages.

Severe drought in the region is causing serious famine in Ethiopia, Somalia and Northern Kenya. As a result, about 22 million people face acute hunger in the region.

The UN describes the situation as an impending humanitarian disaster.

Import will affect price of bread and others

Dunford stated that more wheat shipments from Ukraine would arrive in the region in the coming weeks.

Nigeria has been battling a hike in prices of essential commodities like bread which has jumped 80 per cent since the conflict in Ukrainian started.

Bakers in the country declared strikes following the scarcity and high of materials.

Bakers lament high cost of materials, federal government neglect, threaten strike

Recall that Legit.ng bakers and caterers in Nigeria on Friday threatened to stop production and withdraw their services all over the country due to the increase in baking materials and the Nigerian government’s neglect and refusal to address the issue.

The Punch report said the bakers revealed their plans in a communique by the Association of Master Bakers of Nigeria, the umbrella body of bakers and caterers, where they stated that the cost of flour, sugar and other baking materials have spiked beyond the reach of its members.

The communique stated they will embark on strike over the unbearable cost of baking materials and tools, stating that attempts to get the federal government to intervene have not been successful.

Source: Legit.ng