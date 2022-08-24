The United Kingdom is offering a Scale-up visa to Nigerians and other nationals who are willing to work in the country

The visa offer allows businesses to sponsor applicants who are willing to work in the country for a minimum of two years

According to the UK government, its is aimed at attracting high-skilled workforce to boost its small-scale businesses and grow the economy

The United Kingdom has opened applications for Nigerians and other foreigners to apply for the 2022 scale-up visa, beginning from August 22, 2022.

A statement on the UK government’s website said the development will see growing businesses in the country get the right talents to spur productivity across the country’s economy, believing that scaling up is a crucial phase for high-growth businesses to continue to grow and drive their international competitive advantage.

Visa meant to attract talents from all over the world

The activity is designed to see talents across several fields bring top expertise and skills, to businesses that can increase their creativity and productivity and in turn keep contributing to the UK’s economy.

The statement said the Sale-up visa is different and allows businesses to employ highly-skilled persons who will get 2 years’ leave to remain in the UK without needing further sponsorship permission beyond six months.

Also, it will improve the government’s overall offer to businesses via the points-based immigration system to employ qualified employees from anywhere in the world.

Applicants can stay two years without sponsorships

The visa offers businesses greater flexibility to hire top talents they require to move to the next level while raising the UK’s high-skilled pool.

The Scale-up allows immigrants to obtain visas to go to the UK to do an eligible job to fast-track the growth of businesses in the country.

