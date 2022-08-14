Three years after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the National Minimum Wage Act into law, only teachers in primary and secondary schools in 15 states and the FCT are enjoying the N30,000 wage increase.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), The Nation reported.

Only 15 states that have fully implemented N30,000 minimum wage for teachers. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Udom Emmanuel, Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

States that have fully implemented the wage increase are:

Akwa Ibom Ebonyi Edo Ekiti Jigawa Kano Katsina Kwara Lagos Ogun Ondo Osun Oyo Plateau Rivers FCT.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

States with partial implementation

There is a partial implementation in Kogi, Cross River; Kaduna and Yobe have reverted to the N18,000 minimum of 2011.

The N30,000 minimum wage was signed into law by President Buhari in April 2019 after a long battle with Organised Labour.

15 states that fail to implement N30,000 minimum wage for teachers

The states are:

Abia Bayelsa Delta Enugu Nasarawa Adamawa Gombe Niger Borno Sokoto Anambra Imo Benue Taraba Zamfara

Top five states with highest external debt

Meanwhile, with Naira going through a rough patch against the US dollar, servicing the external debts of 36 states in Nigeria has become more expensive.

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that as of December 2021 the total external debt stock of 36 subnational governments and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja stood at $4.77 billion.

As of December 2021, the states with the highest external debts were Lagos, Kaduna, Cross River, Edo, and Rivers.

Source: Legit.ng