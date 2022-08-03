African countries are impacted heavily by the downturn in the ongoing war in Ukraine which has sent the price of commodities soaring

The current high cost of energy and food has started to pile pressure on income and earnings of people in some cities in Africa

According to a recent data, some cities in Africa are very expensive to live in 2022 compared to others

As the prices of consumer goods and energy prices surge across Africa and the world, the impact on people’s finances and purchasing powers continue to be depleted.

The cost of living index examines the cost of living in a city in comparison to others. It also looks at the price of consumer goods, rent, and cost of healthcare, among others.

The list of most expensive cities in Africa

What a cost of living index is

According to Wikipedia, the cost of living index is a price index that measures the cost of living over time or regions.

It is an index that measures disparities in the price of goods and services and permits substitutions with other items as prices vary. It is also tied to earnings and wages.

According to Investopedia, the costs of consumer goods and services differ between different urban and suburban residential areas. A person's salary might provide a high standard of living in a small city compared to a sprawling one.

Business Insider reports that as the war in Ukraine rages and supply chain crisis and poor macroeconomic conditions impact negatively on most African economies, it showing an uptick in the cost of living index across Africa.

The most expensive cities to live in are listed below

Dakar, Senegal: 50.87.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: 50.49.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast: 47.06.

Harare, Zimbabwe: 45.69.

Johannesburg, South Africa: 44.87.

Pretoria, South Africa: 42.76.

Gaborone, Botswana: 42.7.

Cape Town, South Africa: 40.98.

Durban, South Africa: 40.33.

Marrakech, Morocco: 39.94.

Accra, Ghana: 38.74.

Lagos, Nigeria: 37.33.

Tangier, Morocco: 36.85.

Casablanca, Morocco: 36.59.

Kampala, Uganda: 35.98.

