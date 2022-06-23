Canada is currently seeking to fill about 1 million job openings in its bid to shore up its growing labour shortage

The country has given about 35,260 immigrants permanent residency in January of 2022 as it seeks about 40,000 immigrants between 2022-2024

The country is facing a declining birth rate and seeking immigrants across the globe to fill up job positions

There are currently more than a million job openings in Canada, the latest report by Statistics Canada shows, saying that the labour shortage is at its peak across the country’s provinces.

Canada gave permanent residence to over 35,000 immigrants across the world in January alone in its bid to get about 400,000 immigrants for the second year running under its Immigrant Levels Plan 2022-2024.

Nigerians in high demand in Canada Credit: Kevin Kozicki

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians make bulk of immigrants in Canada

According to TheNiche, Nigerians make up more than 15,000 immigrants who got permanent residencies in Canada last year and the North American country wants more Nigerians to come in 2022 and take up jobs in a growing post-pandemic economy

More than ever, immigration is more important for Canada as its economy recovers from disruptions caused by COVID-19 that destroyed economies across the world in 2020 and 2021.

Plagued by declining birth rate and ageing population

The country is battling a decline in birth rate and an ageing population, so immigration will continue to play an important role in filling up job positions and maintaining economic growth.

Canada’s Gross Domestic (GDP) now passes pre-pandemic levels and 115 per cent of jobs lost during the pandemic have come back.

Employers are intensely looking to fill over a million positions across all sectors of the economy and immigration will play a vital role in aiding to fill up the gaps and sustain the country’s economic growth.

Canada searches for 15,000 Nigerians this year under its immigration plan

Source: Legit.ng