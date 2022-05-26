Cash-strapped Nigerian banks have secured about N338.4 billion loan from the CBN to fund their operations

Data from the CBN show that these banks borrowed the money in the month of January 2022 through the Standing Facilities Window Operations

According to the data, activities at the standing facilities window during the period showed improved banking system liquidity.

Banks in Nigeria borrowed N338.4 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria in the month of January, 2022 so as to bridge their funding gap, banking data reveals.

CBN’s monthly data shows that for the Month of January, the banks used the apex bank’s Standing Facilities Window Operation to secure the funds.

Nigerian banks run to CBN to borrow N338bn in one month Credit: Maksym Kapliuk

Source: Getty Images

Banks pump more money into circulation

The report states:

“Total Standing Lending Facility contracted considerably by 52.4 per cent to N338.4bn from N711.54bn in December 2021, fallout of the improved banking system liquidity in the period.

“In addition, the activity at the inter-bank call segment contributed to the significant decline in SLF.

“Transactions at the Standing Deposit Facility increased by 7.0 per cent to N246.21bn from N230.22bn in the preceding month, further buttressing liquidity condition in the market.”

Experts defend bank borrowing

CBN’s spokesman, Osita Nwanisobi was not available for comments, according to a Punch report.

The Punch reports that industry experts said it is only the banks that are authorised to go to the CBN to withdraw money and not individuals or companies.

