Nigeria leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an important message to Nigerian Business leaders

The president through a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina urged the leaders to learn from Africa's richest businessman, Aliko Dangote

Buhari who made this statement on Friday urged entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors that would bring about growth and development to the nation's economy

On Friday, April 22, President Muhammadu Buhari urged entrepreneurs and investors to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with a long-term effect on job creation and poverty reduction.

He made this call while receiving the chairman of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, and Board members of the Group at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, through a statement.

The president said the challenges in transportation and energy will continue to attract attention for a turnaround while urging entrepreneurs in the country and foreign investors to focus on areas that will leave lasting legacies of transforming lives, Premium Times report.

Buhari assured that fixing infrastructure remains the government’s top priority.

He said:

“I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens.’’

