The chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Asue Ighodal, on Tuesday, January 25, said that 91 million Nigerians are currently living below the poverty line.

Ighodal at the launch of the 2022 Macro-Economic Outlook of the Group in Abuja, said the World Bank estimates that an additional one million Nigerians were pushed into poverty between June and November 2021.

About 91 million Nigerians are said to be living below the poverty line

Vanguard reports that Ighodal said this has resulted in about eight million people being relinquished to poverty in 2021 and bringing Nigeria's poverty headcount to about 91 million.

Ighodal said:

“That is 91 million Nigerians afflicted by the ‘poverty virus’, which is every bit as deadly and more infectious than SARS COVID-19, judging by the numbers.”

The Punch reports that the NESG chairman said that with forthcoming campaigns for the 2023 general election the economic gains recorded in the country could easily be diminished should the government fail to improve the lives of the people.

Ighodal said:

"‘Being a pre-election year, the group feared that 2022 will likely come with increased election spending, which could motivate a tighter monetary policy stance to curb inflationary pressures.

‘‘Secondly, it envisaged that attention may shift from effective governance to outright politicking with the pace of decision-making usually slows down in a pre-election year and reform pronouncements and implementation becoming difficult."

