The Lagos State Revenue Service has given January ending a deadline for companies operating in the state to file their annual returns

The state said it is acting in compliance with the law setting up taxes in Nigeria for companies to file Personal Income Tax

The state revenue service released a portal on which employers of labour should use in filing their returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) said that companies operating in the state have been given January deadline to file annual returns.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the revenue body said it is acting based on Section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 as amended.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair Credit: LIRS

Source: UGC

Deadline issued

According to the Act, January 31st is the deadline for which penalty accrues.

The Executive Chairman of Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Ayodele Subair asks all businesses and employers of labour who are resident in Lagos to file their annual returns on or before January 31, 2022, so as to avoid penalties.

It released a portal on which businesses are to file their returns.

The e-Tax portal is built for the convenience of taxpayers, is easy, convenient and safe. All businesses and employers of labor are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns.

Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successfully filed on the e-Tax portal. Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.

Source: Legit.ng