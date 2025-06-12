The Nigerian stock market has recorded a positive performance ahead of Thursday’s public holiday to mark Nigeria’s democracy day

The rally was supported by price gains in companies such as Beta Glass, Berger Paints, and Fidson Healthcare

FCMB Group, UBA, Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, and Japaul Gold were the most actively traded stocks

The Nigerian stock market posted a positive performance on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, with investors gaining over N400 billion as several equities recorded strong gains.

Data showed that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 641.63 points, or 0.56%, to close at 114,659.11 points, up from the previous day’s 114,017.48 points.

The market capitalisation also appreciated by N405 billion, climbing from N71.897 trillion to N72.302 trillion.

Nigeria's stock market year-to-date (YtD) return rose to 11.40%.

Analysts at Futureview, in a note dated June 10, had projected that “the equities market [would] maintain bullish momentum this week amid improved market sentiment.”

However, Coronation Research analysts also noted in their June 10 report that they:

“Anticipate mild profit-taking, particularly on stocks that recently rallied, as investors continue their cautious approach observed since the beginning of the year.”

Details of stock market activities on Wednesday

In 20,538 deals, equities traders exchanged 471,150,678 shares worth N14.188 billion.

Top 5 gainers

ABC Transport Plc rose by N0.24, increasing from N2.40 to N2.64 per share (+10.00%).

Beta Glass Plc gained N21.00, moving from N210.10 to N231.10 per share (+10.00%).

Berger Paints Plc appreciated by N2.25, climbing from N22.55 to N24.80 per share (+9.98%).

Fidson Healthcare Plc advanced by N3.15, rising from N31.80 to N34.95 per share (+9.91%).

Legendary Investments Plc added N0.58, up from N5.87 to N6.45 per share (+9.88%).

Top 5 decliners

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc dropped by N0.45, falling from N6.00 to N5.55 per share (−7.50%).

NCR Nigeria Plc declined by N0.42, decreasing from N5.92 to N5.50 per share (−7.09%).

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc lost N4.30, moving from N64.80 to N60.50 per share (−6.64%).

DAAR Communications Plc fell by N0.04, dropping from N0.66 to N0.62 per share (−6.06%).

Nestlé Nigeria Plc shed N90.50, down from N1,590.50 to N1,500.00 per share (−5.69%).

Top 5 trades by volume

FCMB Group Plc recorded 40,288,710 shares valued at N410,146,714.60.

United Bank for Africa Plc saw 36,545,468 shares exchanged, amounting to N1,305,493,589.20.

Access Holdings Plc registered 35,051,324 shares worth N788,953,564.50.

Zenith Bank Plc traded 28,666,334 shares valued at N1,438,523,987.65.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc posted 25,368,394 shares with a total value of N50,135,209.75.

