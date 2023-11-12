Abdulsamad Rabiu overtakes Dangote to become the richest on the Nigerian Exchange

The Bua Group Chairman now has 18.31% of the total market capitalization in the NGX

However, Dangote remains the richest man in Nigerian and in Africa according to Bloomberg

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group has surpassed Aliko Dangote to become the richest investor on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The Bua Group Chairman now boasts a portfolio valued at N7.13 trillion on the NGX

Bua Group Chairman now boasts a portfolio valued at N7.13 trillion on the NGX compared to Dangote's N5.5 trillion portfolio. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Bua Group

Billionaire.africa reported that Rabiu's total portfolio is made up of 18.31% of the total market capitalization in the NGX N38.93 trillion as of the time of this writing.

Bua Food leads

Valued at N3.64 trillion, the billionaire’s holding in Bua Food (99.8%) emerges as the biggest on the exchange. His stake in BUA Cement (96.29%) worth N3.49 trillion, also contributes significantly to his wealth.

With this, Dangote, with a N5.5 trillion portfolio is no longer the richest on the Nigerian Bourse. Dangote has an 86.8% stake in his cement company, Dangote Cement. He also maintains a large stake in Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Jaiz Bank, and United Bank for Africa.

Notably, Dangote continues to be the richest man in Nigeria and Africa despite that Rabiu is now the richest on the Nigerian bourse.

Dangote’s wealth currently stands at $16.2 billion while Bua’s wealth is estimated at $5.62 billion, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

Both billionaires have continued to shine, setting the pace for African industrialists across the region

