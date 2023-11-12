The federal government has permitted Dangote refinery to begin processing 300,000 crude

This was confirmed by Aliko Dangote while speaking in an interview in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The refinery, which took nearly seven years to build, is said to be the world's largest single-train refinery

Dangote refinery has secured a license from the federal government to refine more than 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude per day.

Aliko Dangote disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Saudi-Nigeria business roundtable.

When production finally begin, it will help bring respite for naira and provide the Central Bank of Nigeria the needed oil dollars to defend the currency.

Dangote refinery get ready

Speaking on the steps taken so far to kick start production, Africa's richest man assured that production will begin soon.

His words:

“We don’t want to start our refinery with foreign goods, we want to start with the Nigerian crude.

“We’re more than ready and you will see our gasoline products soon. we will start very very soon”.

Dangote promised to help Nigeria solve its petrol challenges with the 650,000 barrel-a-day facility.

The refinery's priority is to supply petrol to Nigeria before exporting to elsewhere, including the West African region, TheCable reports.

Dangote added:

"The refinery is expected to produce 27 million litres of diesel, 11 million litres of kerosene and 9 million litres of jet fuel — will receive crude from other producers in Nigeria, as well as the country’s state oil company."

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is expected to allocate 6 million barrels of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in December 2023.

