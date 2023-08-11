MTN Nigeria has announced that some of its shareholders have decided to convert their dividends into shares

This is a breakthrough for the company as it looks to pile up the cash within the company for its various investments

MTN announced a total revenue of over N2 trillion, amounting to 22.3 percent growth in profit before tax from previous year

Telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria has announced that 5,192 shareholders have decided to convert their dividends into buying more shares.

This was disclosed by the company's secretary, Uto Ukpanah in a statement published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company also said that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved for the shareholders decision.

Karl Toriola is the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria Photo credit: MTN

Source: Facebook

MTN shareholders decision

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) is pleased to announce that it has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission for the registration of the ordinary shares issued under the recently established scrip dividend election plan (the “Plan”).

"Under the Plan, 5,192 shareholders elected to receive their FY 2022 final dividends in the form of shares, equivalent to 641,047,053 new ordinary shares of 2kobo each at N232.68 per share. This brings the total issued shares of the Company to 20,995,560,103.

"In line with the regulatory guidelines, the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts of qualified shareholders will be credited in the coming days. "

What a ‘Scrip Dividend Plan’ means

According to Investopedia, a scrip dividend is when a company gives its shareholders the option of receiving a dividend in either cash or company stock.

While “election” aspect means that shareholders could choose whether they wanted to receive their dividends in the form of cash or additional shares.

Top 20 highest salary-paying companies in Nigeria

Meanwhile, in another report, the list of the highest salary-paying companies in Nigeria has been revealed, with MTN and UBA included.

The list includes 20 companies from the oil and gas sector, including the financial industry.

The ranking was determined by considering both the number of staff employed and the total expenses incurred on staff salaries.

Source: Legit.ng