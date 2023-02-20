Nigerian billionaire, CEOs who have investments in banking sector are also feeling the heat of naira crises.

In just one week, over N18.2 billion has been wiped out from shareholders' investments in at least five banks

The naira scarcity crisis has entered the fourth week, and many banks branches have been forced to close over attacks

Nigerian billionares, Banks CEOs, shareholders have lost a combined N18.2 billion worth of their investments in the banking sector in nine days (Februay 9 to February 17) as naira crises get violent.

In recent days, there have been reports of violent protest across the country with attacks on banks facilities, ATM machines and property belonging to staff

Also some state governments are threating to revoke banks licenses if they refuse to accept old naira notes.

This confusions affected investors confidence in the banking sector in the last trading week ending February 17 as the Index slumped by –1.34 percent in the Nigeria's capital market.

Breakdown of what banks lost

With the period under review, the naira scarcity crises cost Fidelity bank, FCMB, Zenith Bank, First bank and Unity bank shareholders a whopping N18.2 billion.

Fidelity bank

Fidelity Bank suffered the biggest loss among the banks, with shareholders losing 16.49% or 27.2 billion of their investment.

On 9th February, one share was worth 5.7 kobo, giving a total investment of N165.1bn.

However, after trading closed on 17th February, one share dropped to N4.76kobo, reducing the bank's share value to N137.9bn.

FCMB

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is among the banks affected by the scarcity of naira notes.

The value of FCMB's total shareholdings has dropped from N94.2 billion on February 9th to N84.75 billion on February 17th. This represents a N9.5 billion drop in value.

FCMB share decline from N4.60kobo per share as at Thursday, 9 Feb to N4.28 kobo on Friday, Februay 17 2023.

The table below shows the other banks changes.

Banks Share price(Feb-9-2023) Share price(Feb-17-2023) How much lost over drop in price Zenith Bank 25.1 25 N3.13bn First bank 11.8 11.65 N5.38bn Unity Bank 0.53 0.51 N233.7 million

CBN opens portal for deposit of old naira notes

In a similar report, the Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a website for Nigerians to apply to deposit old naira notes.

The portal is to help Nigerians who still have the old N500 and N1000 notes not to lose their money.

The federal government and CBN have insisted that commercial banks will no longer collect the now-outdated notes.

