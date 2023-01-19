Dangote Cement has announced that it will be getting a new man at the helm of affairs

This follows the retirement of Michel Puchercos after three years of meritorious services as head

Puchercos during the three years was the Group Managing Director(GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dangote Cement, the largest publicly listed company in Nigeria has announced the retirement of Michel Puchercos after three years of Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The development was announced on Thursday in a statement released on the Nigerian Exchange website.

According to the statement, the outgoing Puchercos will be leaving his position on 28th February 2023.

Michel Puchercos the outgoing CEO(left) and Arvind Pathak (right) Credit: @dangote cement

Source: Facebook

He will be replaced by Arvind Pathak from 1st March 2023 as the new Group Managing Director, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dangote Cement praises Pathak credentials

The statement described Pathak as an experienced business leader who worked as GMD and CEO of Birla Corporation Ltd before this appointment.

The statement reads:

“ Pathak also was the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc until 2021.

“With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations, and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects."

Dangote Cement also noted that the appointment of Arvind Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

It added:

“The Board would like to thank Mr. Michel Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavors while welcoming Mr Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role.”

25 richest women in 2023, 10 are richer than Dangote

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed the list of richest women in the world for 2022.

The majority of the 25 names have been at the top of the women's rich list table for years now.

However, there is a major change in the list as the former richest woman in the world drops to the 8th position.

Source: Legit.ng