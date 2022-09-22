The naira continued on its downward fall on Thursday, although gaining marginally against the US dollar on the black market

Also, the naira fell at the cryptocurrency peer-to-peer trading window on the same day

It also closed on a downward spiral at the official exchange window against the US greenback as Nigeria’s foreign reserve declined

Naira again lost its value against the US dollar on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

According to data from black market operators, the Nigerian currency depreciated further, trading at N712 per dollar after gaining momentarily and trading at N712.5 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Naira depreciates at official and parallel markets

Naira falls at the parallel market

The naira also depreciated in the cryptocurrency peer-to-peer foreign exchange market and traded at a minimum of N718.6961 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. It declined by 0.29 per cent from N716.59 per dollar, at which it sold in the same period on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Furthermore, the naira fell slightly against the dollar Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and traded at N436.5 from N436.25 per dollar.

A total of $133.97 million was traded at the I&E window, a decline of 5.33 per cent compared to the $141.5 million it sold the day before.

External reserves declines

Nigeria’s external reserves stood at $38.54 billion as of September 20, 2022, a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent from $38.57 billion recorded the day before.

According to reports, the country’s foreign reserve has been on a steady decline which is blamed on the continued intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the official market to maintain forex stability and liquidity.

At the official market, the naira closed at N436.5 per dollar on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from N436.25 per it recorded the day before.

