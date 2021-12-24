On Wednesday, December 23 Union Bank was announced to have been taken over by Titans Trust Bank a two-year-old company

Tunde Lemo is the chairman of Titans Trust, and former deputy governor of operations and director of the Central Bank of Nigeria

A thorough-bred professional with wealth of experience in the banking industry which includes Wema bank

Tunde Lemo is a Nigerian banker and former deputy governor of operations and director of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He was Born in 1959, and is a native of Ogun State. His mother, Eunice Olufolake Lemo was a school teacher.

Lemo profile on Linkedin reads he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy (first class division) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1984 where he won seven academic laurels, including the Best overall graduating student in the Faculty.

Lemo's career

He started is career from Arthur Anderson &Co in 1985 and from 2000 to 2003, Lemo served as managing director of Wema Bank Plc, and in 2003, became the deputy governor of operations and director of the Central Bank of Nigeria—serving as its deputy governor of financial surveillance sector Bloomberg reports.

On 2 January 2004 Lemo became the director and chairman of the Abuja Securities & Commodity Exchange Plc.

He was a non-executive director of Africa Finance Corporation since 16 May 2007.

Appointment

On Friday 6 October 2017 President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria approved his appointment as the new chairman of the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

He effectively became a chairman of the agency in July 2018 joined by six new members of the board and a new managing director.

He is the chairman of Titan Bank and Flutterwave and sits on many other boards.

