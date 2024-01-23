The CBN has unveiled its calendar for the Monetary Policy Committee meeting for 2024 after six months

The two-day meeting will be held at the CBN's headquarters in Abuja and will be presided over by the CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso

The MPC meeting is expected to review various issues facing the economy, including the naira exchange rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting calendar 2024.

The first meeting will take place on Monday, February 26, and Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This will be the first meeting since July 2023 and the first under Yemi Cardoso since assuming office as CBN governor.

CBN's MPC meeting expectation

The committee, consisting of the bank governor, four deputy governors, and two members of the Board of Directors, is expected to review the current state of the economy and make decisions on critical issues such as interest rates, exchange rates, and inflation.

Analysts and investors will closely watch the MPC meeting for any indications of what to expect in the economy in 2024.

CBN meeting calendar

According to the CBN, here is the tentative MPC meeting schedule for 2024.

February Monday, 26th & Tuesday, 27th

March Monday, 25th & Tuesday, 26th

May Monday, 20th & Tuesday, 21st

July Monday, 22nd & Tuesday, 23rd

September Monday, 23rd & Tuesday, 24th

November Monday, 25th & Tuesday, 26th

Monetary Policy Committee

The Monetary Policy Committee is the highest policy-making committee of CBN with the mandate to review economic and financial conditions in the economy, Determine appropriate policy stance in the short to medium term, regularly check the CBN monetary policy framework, and adopt changes when necessary.

It also communicates monetary/financial policy decisions effectively to the public and ensures the credibility of the monetary policy transmission mechanism. model

