The CBN has revealed its intention to replace the external members of the monetary policy committee

This is coming just a few weeks ahead of the scheduled date for the MPC meeting after months of suspension

The members said they had yet to hear from the CBN nor were included in customary planning before the meeting

As part of an ongoing reorganization, Nigeria's central bank intends to replace the external members of its monetary policy committee.

The members claim they have been excluded ahead of a meeting scheduled for next month.

A spokesperson for the central bank stated that new independent MPC members would soon be appointed. Photo Credit: CBN

A spokesperson for the central bank stated that new independent MPC members would soon be appointed, but she did not provide any other information.

This came after Legit.ng reported that the CBN had unveiled its calendar for the monetary policy Committee meeting for 2024 after six months.

This will be the apex bank's first meeting since July 2023 and the first under Yemi Cardoso since assuming office as CBN governor.

Members have not been paid

Speaking anonymously, Bloomberg reported that four of the five external members of the 12-seat MPC stated that they had not been paid since August.

They told the news agency they last heard from the central bank in September.

They also said they had not been included in the customary planning of the February 26–27 meeting.

The present external members stated they had not received an invitation to the meeting and did not anticipate being there.

Cardoso is expected by economists to dramatically boost interest rates at the MPC's first meeting since July, when it increased the policy benchmark to 18.75%.

The NBS data showed that inflation has surged and reached a three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

Omobola Adu, an economist at BancTrust & Co. said:

“Holding February’s MPC meeting without any independent member would likely raise questions concerning the credibility of the decision. Having external members reduces the bias that the central bank can be influenced by internal or political pressures.”

