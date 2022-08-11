President Buhari has reversed his decision to allow ExxonMobil completes the sale of its assets

This follows the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) voicing displeasure

If the deal had pulled through, Seplat energy would have secured huge oil companies' assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his decision to authorize the acquisition of ExxonMobil Corporation assets by Seplat Energy Plc.

In a surprising statement by his spokesman Garba Shehu on Monday, Buhari authorized the transaction.

However, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) later voiced its concern with the permission, calling it a regulatory problem.

President Muhammdu Buhari Credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

NUPRC stance on Wednesday, forced Shehu to again issue a statement to journalists that President Buhari had reversed his earlier authorisation and has choosen to support the position of the NUPRC.

According to Buhari's media aide, the confusion trailing the deal was due to the non-coordination among the various agencies of government involved.

Shehu told Premium Times.

“It has become clear that the various agencies involved in decision had not coordinated well among themselves and having looked at all of the facts with all of the ramifications, the president decided the position of the regulator is to be supported,”

But when asked by TheCable if there would be proper communication over the issue, the presidential spokesman declined to comment.

In May, the commission declined to approve the proposed acquisition due to what it described as overriding national interest.

Due to the development, Seplat Energy, in a corporate filing on Wednesday, said it followed due process in acquiring the assets.

Seplat Energy, is a leading energy group founded by Nigerian magnate Ambrosie Bryant Orjiako.

The company is listed both on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges

