Where was Black Panther filmed? All filming locations for both films

Filming a movie entails a lot of things, including choosing the best locations. Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, have captivated fans with their amazing scenes. While the films are set in Africa, not all the scenes are shot there. Where was Black Panther filmed?

Marvel Studios Black Panther Atlanta movie screening at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Black Panther follows the story of T'Challa, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, who returns home to assume the throne after his father’s demise. However, he faces fierce opposition from M'Baku, whom Winston Duke portrays. Where was Black Panther filmed? This American superhero film was shot in different places worldwide, making it one of the movies with the best scenes.

Where was Black Panther filmed?

Scenes of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were mainly filmed in Georgia, United States. Other scenes were from around the world, including South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, England, and Africa. Here are some significant places where the films’ scenes were captured.

1. Wheat Street Towers, Atlanta, Georgia, US

Where was Black Panther filmed in Atlanta? There were many filming locations in Atlanta, including Wheat Street Towers. The scene captured in the 1992 flashback shows high-rise buildings for the elderly in Oakland, California. It is also the place where Wakanda intends to put up a cultural and educational centre.

Even though depicted in the film as California, it was filmed in Wheat Street Towers in Atlanta, Georgia. It is an African-American neighbourhood recognised to be close to Martin Luther King’s birthplace.

2. High Museum of Art, Atlanta, Georgia, US

Black Panther scenes at the Museum of Great Britain are captured at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

The scenes at the Museum of Great Britain are captured at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, US. It is the scene where Ulysses Klaue and Erik Stevens steal a Wakandian axe. All the interior and exterior scenes were shot at the museum in Atlanta.

The High Museum of Art is at 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia. It is probably a familiar place if you have watched The Resident and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is a historic premise, storing over 15,000 art pieces dating back to the 15th century from America and Africa.

3. Uganda

Black Panther was filmed in a few parts of Africa, including the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda. Photo: Peter Martel

Source: Getty Images

What part of Africa is Black Panther in? While most people think Black Panther was majorly shot in Africa, only a tiny part of it was filmed on the continent. Scenes from South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia were captured in Black Panther.

Where in Uganda was Black Panther filmed? Some notable geographical features in the movie include the Rwenzori Mountains, Lake Bunyonyi, and the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

4. Iguazu Falls, at the border of Argentina and Brazil

The spectacular Iguazu waterfalls at the border of Argentina and Brazil are depicted as Warrior waterfalls in Black Panther. Photo: Claudia Rolando

Source: Getty Images

Where was Black Panther waterfall filmed? The Warrior Falls, where King T’Challa gets coronated, is Iguazu Waterfalls, another Black Panther filming location. The phenomenon falls at the border of Argentina and Brazil in South America.

It is a spectacular scene which also appears in the Black Panther trailer. The natural attraction is one of the most beautiful places in South America, with millions of people visiting the site every year. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

5. Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, England

The fierce fighting challenge sequence occurs at the edge of the rocky cliff of the warrior waterfalls. The scene is filmed on a soundstage at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England.

It is at the studio where most of the fictitious shootings of the Wakanda nation are done, including filming its capital, Birnin Zana. A lot of the scenes are digitally created at the studio.

6. Busan, South Korea

Busan is the second-largest city in South Korea and was one of the spectacular scenes in Black Panther. Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South Korea is one of the countries where gorgeous movie scenes were captured. The memorable car chase scene, set in an Asian city, was shot around Gwangalli Bridge near Gwangalli Beach. The bridge illuminates in darkness, a perfect effect for a superhero movie.

As T'Challa, Okoye, and Nakia try to find Wakanda's stolen axe, they are led to an underground casino. The casino scene is captured in Jagalchi Market in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city. The Jagalchi market is a prominent place in South Korea, and visitors frequent it to have their seafood delicacies.

7. Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta, Georgia, US

In the film, the CIA holds South African arms dealer Ulysses Klaue at a top-secret black site in South Korea. However, in real life, the top-secret black site is Friedman’s Shoes store at 223 Mitchell St. SW in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

Friedman’s Shoes is a family-owned business specialising in manufacturing oversized shoes. It is a popular joint, as professional basketball players with oversized feet frequent it to get their shoes.

8. Atlanta Air Salvage, Griffin, Georgia, US

In Black Panther, Killmonger shoots South African arms dealer Ulysses Klaue at an abandoned airfield in South Korea. Even though the movie has several scenes shot in South Korea, this scene is filmed at Atlanta Air Salvage in Griffin, Georgia, US. The airfield scrapyard is Atlanta Air Salvage, an aircraft supply store.

The place has been filmed in other movies, including The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games. It is a restricted area that is not accessible to the public.

9. City Hall, Atlanta, Georgia, US

The Atlanta City Hall is depicted as the UN Headquarters in New York. Photo: Tami Chappell

Source: Getty Images

A scene in Black Panther shows T’Challa addressing a congregation at the UN, revealing how Wakanda intends to play significant global roles. The UN headquarters is in New York, but the scene is captured at Atlanta’s City Hall. The interiors of the city hall were used to depict the United Nations.

The City Hall is at 55 Trinity Avenue SW in Atlanta, Georgia. Its gothic revival architectural style made it a perfect location for film shooting.

10. Bouckaert Farms, 9445 Browns Lake Road, Fairburn, Georgia

Most people who love Black Panther think the epic battle pitting T’Challa and the Dora Milaje against Killmonger and W'Kabi's border tribe was filmed in Africa. However, the scene was captured at Bouckaert Farms, an extensive farm in Chattahoochee Hill country.

11. Vulcan Materials Quarry, 3925 North Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge, Georgia

Many scenes depicting Wakanda have been filmed at Vulcan Materials Quarry. For instance, the dramatic snowy mountain scenes were captured at the site. Vulcan Material Quarry is a leading construction aggregate, concrete, agricultural limestone, and asphalt producer. Even though the area has restricted access, it occasionally hosts the Quarry Crusher Run.

Where was Black Panther filmed in Africa?

Contrary to many people's thinking, little of Black Panther was filmed in Africa. There are no shots on the ground in Africa except for a few drone shots to introduce viewers to the fictional Wakanda kingdom. These shots were mainly obtained from Uganda.

Where was Black Panther filmed waterfall?

The waterfall scene is filmed at Iguazu Falls at the border of Argentina and Brazil. It is a major tourist attraction listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Where was Black Panther filmed in Georgia?

Black Panther was filmed mainly in the state of Georgia in the United States. Several places were captured, including Wheat Street Towers, High Museum of Art, Mitchell St. SW, and City Hall.

Is Wakanda real?

Wakanda is not real, but a fictional kingdom created in Marvel Studios. It has been featured in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame.

Where is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever filmed?

The sequel of Black Panther was filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the former Ritz Carlton Hotel. A hurricane destroyed the hotel, but Marvel used it for filming.

Where was Black Panther filmed? Most of the scenes of the American superhero movie were filmed in Georgia, United States. There are also iconic scenes from South Korea at the border between Brazil and Argentina. Its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was primarily filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

