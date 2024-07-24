Kwara State University (KWASU) is a state-owned public research university located in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria. Established in 2009, the university offers various academic programs in the arts, sciences, engineering, and other fields. Learn all about KWASU school fees for freshers and returning students.

Kwara State University takes pride in providing top-quality education to students from all over the country and beyond. The higher learning institution has enrolled over 30,000 students in various undergraduate and graduate programs. KWASU’s programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible, and available to all scholars.

KWASU school fees for indigene and non-indigene

KWASU school fees for all courses differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are indigenous or non-indigenous. Below are the KWASU school fees for the two categories:

IJMB/JUPEB programme: Science students are expected to pay a total school fee of ₦210,000. Conversely, non-science students pay a total of ₦195,000.

Science students are expected to pay a total school fee of ₦210,000. Conversely, non-science students pay a total of ₦195,000. Remedial student programmes: Science students should pay ₦100,000 in two instalments, and non-science students are expected to pay ₦90,000 in two instalments.

KWASU school fee payment process

The learning institution’s school fee payment is via the KWASU portal. To pay your school fees, follow the steps below.

Visit the KWASU portal and log in with your application/registration/matriculation number and password. Click on undergraduate. Click on pre-admission screening candidates. Click on “Generate Invoice”. Select “Pay Online” with your generated invoice. Finish the payment and print out your KWASU tuition fee receipt.

KWASU application

At Kwara State University (KWASU), there are two types of admission programmes: IJMB/JUPEB and the Remedial. Both programmes are designed to prepare students for university admission over one academic year, but they serve different purposes and have distinct requirements.

The IJMB/JUPEB programmes intensively prepare students for admission into the 200-level of any university. Here, candidates must have five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, in no more than two sittings in O’Level WASSCE, NECO, or GCE.

The Remedial program aims to prepare candidates with deficiencies in WASSCE, NECO, GCE, JAMB, and NABTEB results for admission into the 100 Level of various degree programmes at KWASU. Candidates must take the UTME and meet all requirements to be admitted to their chosen courses.

To enrol in the remedial programme, candidates must have at least three credit passes in relevant subjects, including English or Mathematics, in one sitting in O’Level WASSCE, NECO, or GCE.

Admission requirements for KWASU

The application requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate applicants differ. They are as outlined below:

KWASU postgraduate admissions requirements

The admission requirements for undergraduate programs at Kwara State University (KWASU) include:

The minimum age for entry into tertiary institutions is 16 years unless the candidate is certified as gifted.

Students entering tertiary institutions must produce a letter of recommendation or testimonial from the principal of their last secondary school.

Applicants must have a JAMB Result and possess a minimum of five (5) credits in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/SISC Examinations or their equivalent at not more than two (2) sittings in the subjects relevant to their proposed Undergraduate Programmes.

English language at the credit level is compulsory for all candidates. In addition, credit in Mathematics is compulsory for candidates seeking admission into Degree Programmes in the Faculty of Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences and some Education Courses.

For IJMB/JUPEB, candidates must have five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, at not more than 2 sittings in O’Level WASSCE, NECO or GCE.

For the Remedial Programme, candidates must have at least three (3) credit passes in the relevant subjects, including English or Mathematics in O’Level WASSCE, NECO or GCE at a sitting.

Every student must produce a letter of reference from a person of reputable standing in society who can vouch for the student's good behaviour as a condition for admission or re-admission.

Direct Entry admission is also available for applicants with suitable qualifications who obtained the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) DE form.

KWASU postgraduate admissions requirements

KWASU offers a wide range of postgraduate programs in various fields of study, including Sciences, social sciences, management sciences, arts and humanities, engineering, and education. Below are the general entry requirements for various courses.

Applicants must possess a First degree from any other recognised University. However, all candidates must satisfy the University’s O’level requirements.

Applicants with a master's degree from any other recognised university applying for a Doctorate Degree must have scored at least 60% or its equivalent in CGPA in the final Master's Degree Examination to qualify for admission to the doctorate programmes.

Applicants for the academic or Professional Master's degree programme who are graduates of any other recognised universities must possess a minimum of Second Class Honours Degree (Lower Division).

Applicants with a third-class honours degree and a postgraduate diploma certificate in the relevant field may be admitted, provided they score a minimum of 60% on the qualifying examination administered by the respective departments of the university.

To be considered for postgraduate admission, applicants must submit a completed online application, undergraduate transcripts or equivalent, a non-refundable application fee, and any additional documents required by their chosen program of study (such as a Research Proposal, CV, etc).

KWASU undergraduate pre-admission screening procedure

The KWASU pre-admission process is completed online via the university's official website. Here is how to do it.

Visit the KWASU portal and click on “Click here to apply”. Click on the Undergraduate link at the top menu bar. Enter your JAMB registration number and click on “Continue”. Complete the basic information page. Enter a valid phone number and email address and click "Next." On the payment review page, click “Make Payment." Enter your ATM card (Mastercard, Visa or Verve) number and other details as appropriate and submit. Next, enter the "OTP code" sent to your phone and click continue to complete your payment. After a successful payment, click “Main login” on the portal, and enter your JAMB registration number and Surname as password. Click on “Login to dashboard” and complete your registration. Ensure you print the completed registration form and payment receipt.

How much is the acceptance fee for KWASU?

The Kwara State University (KWASU) acceptance fee is the same for both Remedial and IJMB/JUPEB students. To obtain the application form, candidates pay the sum of N15,000. This fee is mandatory for all newly admitted students and must be paid in full to secure their admission.

Can KWASU school fees be paid twice?

Kwara State University, like most state universities in Nigeria, does not offer the option to pay school fees in instalments due to its affordability. Typically, school fees must be paid in full. However, based on the information on its site, applicants enrolling for the remedial studies can pay the fee twice.

Address: P.M.B 1530 Ilorin, 23431, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria

P.M.B 1530 Ilorin, 23431, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria Mobile: +234 803 392 9378 or +234 803 191 5699

+234 803 392 9378 or +234 803 191 5699 Mail: ur@kwasu.edu.ng

ur@kwasu.edu.ng Admissions & Aid phone: 123 0039 68886

123 0039 68886 Admissions & Aid email: collegeadmissions@unicamp.com

collegeadmissions@unicamp.com Facebook:

X (Twitter): @KwasuOfficial

@KwasuOfficial Instagram: @kwarastateuniversity

KWASU's school fees are structured based on the student's level and state of origin. The learning institution is considered one of Nigeria's most affordable state universities. If you plan to enrol at the learning institution, be sure to choose a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests.

