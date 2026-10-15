Choosing the wrong GOtv package means paying for channels you never watch — or missing the football you actually want. GOtv Nigeria currently offers six packages, with Supa sitting at ₦11,400 per month. This guide breaks down exactly what GOtv Supa includes, how it compares to other tiers, and how to upgrade today.

GOtv Supa in Nigeria provides access to 80+ channels. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

GOtv Supa costs ₦11,400 per month and carries 80+ channels.

and carries The package includes sports, movies, kids, news, documentary, music, religious, and local channels across multiple categories.

SuperSport GOtv Football broadcasts UEFA Champions League matches on the Supa package.

The main difference between Supa and Supa+ is Premier League coverage—Supa+ includes the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel, which broadcasts multiple EPL matches each weekend simultaneously.

You can upgrade via the MyGOtv app, the USSD code *288#, or by visiting a GOtv dealer.

What is the GOtv Supa package?

GOtv Supa is often seen as the point where GOtv stops being "basic TV" and starts feeling like a serious sports and entertainment package. It sits above GOtv Max and below Supa Plus, and is built mainly for viewers who care about football, wrestling, and a stronger mix of international entertainment.

GOtv operates in eight countries: Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. Package names and prices vary by country, so always confirm on the official GOtv site for your market.

GOtv Supa channels list

The GOtv Supa package includes a wide mix of movies, sports, children's shows, documentaries, lifestyle programmes, music, news, and local Nigerian channels, with recent listings showing the package carries 87 channels in total — including 24 general entertainment channels, 7 movie channels, 6 sports channels, 8 kids channels, 3 music channels, 4 documentary and lifestyle channels, 8 news channels, 4 religious channels, 21 local and regional channels, and 2 audio channels.

Sports channels

GOtv Supa sports channels include SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Football, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Select 1, SuperSport Select 2, WWE, and ESPN.

Entertainment and movies

GOtv Supa offers all the Max package channels, plus extras like WWE, ROK, and KIX for movies, along with music channels such as MTV Base. General entertainment options also include BET, CBS Reality, Star Life, Zee World, Telemundo, E! Entertainment, and Africa Magic Family.

Kids channels

Kids are fully covered with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Disney Junior. Additional children's channels include Jim Jam, Nick Jr., Nick Toons, PBS Kids, and Moonbug Kids.

News and documentaries

News coverage includes CNN International, BBC World News, and Al Jazeera. Documentary and lifestyle options include National Geographic Wild, National Geographic, ID Discovery, and Food Network.

GOtv Supa price

Package Monthly Price Channels GOtv Supa Plus ₦16,800 85+ GOtv Supa ₦11,400 80+ GOtv Max ₦8,500 75+ GOtv Jolli ₦5,800 65+

GOtv Supa costs ₦11,400 per month in 2026, up from about ₦9,600 before the recent price increase. Prices are set by MultiChoice Nigeria and may change — always verify current prices on the official GOtv Africa site.

Can I watch the Champions League on GOtv Supa?

Yes — but with an important distinction. SuperSport airs UEFA Champions League matches on SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv La Liga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, and SuperSport GOtv Select 2, and holds the official broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League in Nigeria, covering seasons 2024–2027.

SuperSport GOtv Football broadcasts UEFA Champions League matches as part of the Supa package. However, the dedicated Premier League channel is on Supa Plus only—lower packs get selected live football on SuperSport Football and highlights on Blitz.

So if the Champions League is your priority, GOtv Supa has you covered. But for full Premier League access across all 38 rounds, you need to upgrade to Supa Plus.

Difference between GOtv Supa and Supa Plus

GOtv Supa+ includes five additional channels not in the GOtv Supa package. These are:

SuperSport Premier League — dedicated EPL channel

— dedicated EPL channel SuperSport Action

ESPN 2

Disney Channel

M-Net Movies 3 / Studio Universal

The ₦5,400 monthly difference primarily buys comprehensive Premier League access. If you are a hardcore EPL fan who watches multiple matches every weekend and follows all teams, Supa+ is worth it.

If you are content watching the biggest Premier League games plus other football leagues, Supa satisfies you fine while saving ₦5,400 monthly.

How to upgrade to GOtv Supa

You can upgrade your existing GOtv package to Supa in three ways.

Via the MyGOtv app

Download or open the MyGOtv app on your smartphone. Log in with your mobile number and decoder IUC number. Go to the "Change" tab at the bottom of the app, tick the circle next to "GOtv Supa", then select "Change Package" and tap "Continue" to complete the switch.

Via USSD code

Dial *288# on your registered mobile number to reconnect or upgrade your subscription. Follow the on-screen prompts. Select GOtv Supa and confirm payment.

Via the GOtv website

Visit the GOtv packages page. Select GOtv Supa and click "Upgrade". Enter your IUC number and complete the payment.

Existing GOtv subscribers can upgrade via the GOtv website, MyGOtv app, or by visiting nearby POS agents and GOtv dealers. New customers can purchase a GOtv decoder and subscribe to the Supa package to start enjoying premium entertainment right away.

Troubleshooting common GOtv Supa issues

Channels not loading after upgrade: The package upgrade may take up to 48 hours after receipt of payment by MultiChoice. If the upgrade is not effected within this time, contact MultiChoice via the MyGOtv app live chat or social media pages.

The package upgrade may take up to 48 hours after receipt of payment by MultiChoice. If the upgrade is not effected within this time, contact MultiChoice via the MyGOtv app live chat or social media pages. Wrong package showing on screen: Confirm your IUC number matches the account you paid for. Restart your decoder, as this often resolves display errors.

Confirm your IUC number matches the account you paid for. Restart your decoder, as this often resolves display errors. Signal lost: Check that your dish is aligned correctly and that nothing is physically obstructing it. Heavy rain can temporarily affect signal on GOtv's terrestrial network.

Check that your dish is aligned correctly and that nothing is physically obstructing it. Heavy rain can temporarily affect signal on GOtv's terrestrial network. USSD code not responding: Ensure the SIM card you are dialling from is the one registered to your GOtv account.

USSD: Dial *288# on your registered number to manage your subscription

Dial *288# on your registered number to manage your subscription MyGOtv App: Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store

Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store Official website: GOtv Nigeria

GOtv Nigeria Customer care (Nigeria): 01-2703232

01-2703232 Email: customercare@gotv.com (confirm on the official site)

customercare@gotv.com (confirm on the official site) Social media: @GOtvNg on X (Twitter)

FAQs

What channels are included in the GOtv Supa subscription?

GOtv Supa offers an extensive channel list featuring over 80 options, including blockbuster movies on M-Net Movies, live sports on SuperSport, kids' favourites like Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, and global news. It also includes local Nigerian channels across multiple genres.

Which sports channels are on GOtv Supa?

GOtv Supa's sports channels cover football, highlights, talk shows, and some live events. Channels like SuperSport Football and SuperSport La Liga offer a good mix of matches and sports stories, while ESPN adds documentaries and American-based sports content.

Can I watch the Champions League on GOtv Supa?

Yes. SuperSport airs UEFA Champions League matches on SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv La Liga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, and SuperSport GOtv Select 2—all accessible on the Supa package.

What is the GOtv Supa price in Nigeria?

GOtv Supa costs ₦11,400 per month and includes 80+ channels. The next tier up, Supa Plus, costs ₦16,800 per month with 85+ channels.

How is GOtv Supa different from GOtv Max?

GOtv Supa highlights include WWE, KIX, ROK, TLC, Nick Jr., and NickToons—channels not available on GOtv Max. Max subscribers looking for more wrestling, international movies, and richer kids' content should consider upgrading to Supa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about the GOtv Jolli package, including its channel lineup, subscription price and payment options.

With more than 68 channels across sports, movies, news and children's programming, Jolli offers a middle-ground option between GOtv's cheaper Jinja package and its pricier Max plan. Discover which channels are included and how the packages compare.

Source: Legit.ng