25 straight-back cornrows ideas and how to style them

Cornrows are a protective hairstyle that has existed for centuries. The classic straight-back cornrow hairstyle is among the most iconic cornrow styles, running straight from the front hairline to the nape of the neck. These braids are easy to maintain and protect the hair from breakage and dryness. Discover some of the coolest straight-back cornrow ideas and how to style them.

Different hairdos enhance one's beauty, but the straight-back cornrow ideas top the list for their catchy design and head-turning impressions. They are the best and most convenient of all protective styles and can be done in versatile patterns. This hairstyle can last between 2 to 6 weeks, depending on your hair type and aftercare.

Straight-back cornrow ideas

Straight-back cornrows remain one of the most popular and versatile protective hairstyles. They are low-maintenance and protect hair from moisture loss and breakage. You can accessorize the hairstyle with cuffs and beads or dye it with fashion colours and exquisite patterns.

1. Long beaded straight-back cornrows

Long beaded straight-back cornrows are versatile options for those who enjoy the grace of long hair without daily maintenance. Photo: @miwigs, @kabohairBw on Facebook (modified by author)

Long beaded straight-back cornrows are a canvas for expression, flowing down the back like a river of woven strands. They are a versatile option for those who enjoy the grace of long hair without the daily maintenance.

2. Simple thick cornrows

Simple, thick cornrows are achieved by adding hair to your braid as hair extensions. Photo: @miamihairbraids, @kymhairstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

Simple, thick cornrows are achieved by adding hair to your braid as hair extensions to create raised braids for a fuller mode. This hairdo is a favourite pick for its simple yet eye-catching appearance. It is also a protective hairstyle, and its simplicity will save money and time.

3. Straight-back cornrows with curly ends

Curly ends add a little playfulness to the straight-back cornrows. Photo: @TheBraidLoungeOrlando, @TagTeamHairBraids on Facebook (modified by author)

Because straight-back cornrows are one of the most classic protective styles, you can afford to get creative with them. Curly ends add a little playfulness to the look, especially if you do not like blunt or straight ends.

You can use thin to medium plastic curling rods to achieve those ringlet curls at the very ends of your braids. You must roll the ends of your cornrows in the cold water rods and dip the ends in hot water.

4. Straight-back cornrows on natural hair

Natural hair cornrow protects your hair and offers a good break for it to become longer and more elegant. Photo: @stylzbynellz, @hairbyricardo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Taming your natural hair is no longer an option to miss good looks. This style protects your hair and offers a good break for it to become longer and more elegant. However, it requires continual hair oil for nurturing. This hairstyle also keeps your locks neat and tidy and prevents overgrooming.

5. Straight-back cornrows with a low bun

Straight-back cornrows with a low bun are sleek, protective, and versatile, suitable for both casual and formal occasions. Photo: @Mobile.Braider.Nairobi, @bethdefines on Facebook (modified by author)

To achieve a captivating blend of elegance and eye-catching style, gather your braids together and secure them into a low bun at the nape of the neck. This sleek, protective, and versatile style suits casual and formal occasions.

6. Short straight-back cornrows with beads

Short, straight-back cornrows with beads are both trendy and easy to maintain. Photo: @bongzsalon, @tshanibraidson Facebook (modified by author)

Short straight-back cornrows are braids that are styled in straight lines from the front to the back of the head but with a shorter length. The ends of these braids are often adorned with beads, adding a decorative and playful touch to the look. This style is both trendy and easy to maintain.

7. Evenly-spaced straight-back cornrows

Evenly-spaced straight-back cornrows are braids that are created with equal spacing between each row. Photo: @tressesofsoleil, @braidssbyemily on Facebook (modified by author)

Evenly-spaced straight-back cornrows are braids that are created with equal spacing between each row, running straight from the front to the back of the head. This style creates a clean, symmetrical look that is both neat and stylish. The uniform spacing gives the hairstyle a balanced and polished appearance.

8. Straight back cornrow braids with two low buns

Cornrow braids with two low buns combine the sleekness of cornrows with the playful and modern look of two low buns. Photo: @tropixbraids, @BraidsByChinia on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Straight-back cornrow braids with two low buns combine the sleekness of cornrows with the playful and modern look of two low buns. Here, the braids are then divided into two sections and secured into two low buns, one on each side of the nape of the neck.

9. Straight-back cornrows with designs

Straight-back cornrows with designs can be a striking and creative hairstyle. Photo: @Sphalaphalasalon, @TheChinaaEffect on Facebook (modified by author)

Adding designs, shapes or line patterns along the scalp and throughout your straight-back cornrows can turn your hair into a canvas of artistic expression. You can decide to get creative with various shapes, icons, letters or illustrations stitched into the cornrows.

10. Colour-packed straight-back cornrows

Adding colour to your braid will lighten your style and make your cornrows' braided hairstyles stand out. Photo: @tshanibraids, @shanikastyles on Facebook, Instagram 9modified by author)

While it may not be the wildest adventure in hairstyling, the colour-packed feed in braids to the back makes all the difference. Adding colour to your braid will lighten your style and make your cornrows' braided hairstyles stand out. You can wear neutral colours or embrace bolder shades in fair tones.

11. Skinny straight-back cornrows

Skinny are neat and long-lasting and can be worn with or without accessories. Photo: @rooommobilesalon, @hairtobedifferent1 on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Skinny straight-back cornrows are thin and tight braids. They are neat and long-lasting and can be worn with or without accessories. This style is perfect for a sleek and polished look.

12. Brown straight-back cornrows

Brown adds warmth and depth to the braids, enhancing the overall appearance. Photo: @debrahhair. @atouchofjazzsalon on Instagram (modified by author)

The brown colour in straight-back cornrows can range from light to dark shades, depending on the natural hair colour or dye used. Brown adds warmth and depth to the braids, enhancing the overall appearance.

13. Black and purple with ombre ends

Ombre cornrows are a perfect way to incorporate pastels into your braided style. Photo: @jalicia_hairstyles, @shanikastyles on Instagram (modified by author)

These ombre cornrows are a perfect way to incorporate pastels into your braided style. To achieve this hairdo, apply a darker base colour along the lengths, usually starting around mid-way, giving a sunkissed effect.

14. Six cornrows to the back

Six cornrows to the back is a simple yet striking hairstyle. Photo: @braidsbykiana2, @folastyle.g on Facebook (modified by author)

Six cornrows to the back is a simple yet striking hairstyle, often chosen for its practicality and the way it highlights the structure of the face. This style creates a clean, symmetrical look, with each braid following the natural contours of the scalp.

15. Four cornrows to the back

Four cornrows to the back is a hairstyle where the hair is divided into four equal sections. Photo: @zaineeysblog, @BraidsbyLondon1 on Facebook (modified y author)

Four cornrows to the back is a hairstyle where the hair is divided into four equal sections. This style results in thicker, more prominent braids than those with more sections. It is a classic and bold look, offering a neat and structured appearance while being easy to maintain.

16. Six braids with little braids in between

Six braids with little braids in between create a visually interesting pattern, blending bold and delicate elements. Photo: @prettyhair.kayy on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle features six main cornrows braided straight to the back, with smaller braids woven in between each of the larger ones. This combination creates a visually interesting pattern, blending bold and delicate elements.

17. Straight-back cornrows with a side of extra edges

Styling baby hair adds a sleek touch to your cornrow hairstyle. Photo: @prettyhair.kayy on Instagram (modified by author)

Styling baby hair adds a sleek touch to your cornrow hairstyle. This step can create a certain look, allowing you to form a design that frames your face and acts almost as an accessory to your hairstyle. To achieve this, you can use your brush or fine-tooth comb and sweep your edges into a loose C-shape swoop going away from and then back towards your hairline.

18. Straight-back cornrows with Fulani braids

For a fierce, statement-making look, pull your Fulani braids back into a sleek, straight-back style. The cornrow braids add a touch of artistic flair, allowing for unique and personalised designs.

19. Two cornrow braids

Two cornrow braids involve dividing the hair into two large sections. Photo: @hairbycherice, @514braids_fades on Instagram (modified by author)

Two cornrow braids involve dividing the hair into two large sections. The simplicity of two cornrows makes it a versatile and classic look, often chosen for its elegance and ease of maintenance.

20. Zig-zag cornrows

Zig-zag cornrows are unique and stylish hairstyles. Photo: @BraidsbyLondon1, @precisionbraids901 on Instagram (modified by author)

Zig-zag cornrows are suitable for the weekend or holiday. The style involves braiding the hair in a zigzag pattern across the scalp, with a simple or complex pattern as desired.

21. Medium straight-back cornrows

Medium straight-back cornrows are a great way to add length and volume to your hair. Photo: @BraidsByBeanz314, @Mustaysbraidingplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Medium straight-back cornrows are a great way to add length and volume to your hair. They can typically be worn for 2 to 4 weeks.

22. Feed in blonde straight-back cornrows

Feed-in blonde straight-back cornrows blend natural hair with blonde extensions. Photo: @slayedinbraids, @jawannabraidshair on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Feed-in blonde straight-back cornrows blend natural hair with blonde extensions. The braids gradually thicken as extensions are added. This hairstyle can also be styled in various ways.

23. Small straight-back cornrows

Small cornrows are tightly braided, often resulting in more braids across the scalp. Photo: @seniwendemu, @rapunzelhairdurban on Facebook (modified by author)

Unlike larger or jumbo cornrows, small cornrows are tightly braided, often resulting in more braids across the scalp. They require more time to braid but tend to last longer and maintain their neat appearance.

24. Eight straight-back cornrows

Eight straight-back cornrows can be stylish and straightforward, especially for planning a day out. Photo: @Thechanteexperience, @braidsbyolivia on Facebook (modified by author)

The number of cornrows in a hairstyle can significantly impact its overall look and feel. Choosing eight cornrows can be stylish and straightforward, especially for planning a day out.

25. Jumbo straight-back cornrows

Jumbo straight-back cornrows are often large and chunky cornrows that make a bold statement. Photo: @estellebeauty_parlour. @BestBraidsByAnnakay on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Jumbo straight-back cornrows are often large and chunky cornrows that make a bold statement. These can be adorned with hair cuffs or wrapped with colourful thread for added flair.

What is the most popular cornrow hairstyle?

The most popular cornrow hairstyle is the straight-back cornrow. It is widely recognised for its simplicity, versatility, and ease of maintenance.

What are straight-back cornrows?

Straight-back cornrows are braids that run straight back from the front hairline to the nape of the neck.

These are some cool straight-back cornrow ideas suitable for all occasions. Cornrows are a conventional African hairstyle that creates intricate hair patterns. They involve braiding hair into neat and tight sections that start from the scalp and come down to the hair ends.

