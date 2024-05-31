30 gorgeous short wolf-cut hairstyles that are the in thing

The wolf cut hairstyle is a hybrid of two fashionable hairstyles that are now in style: the shag haircut and the mullet. This hairstyle can be customised to any hair type or length, and adding colour can enhance the overall look. Here are the various short wolf-cut hairstyles that would make you stand out.

Among the gorgeous wolf-cut hairstyles is a sleek mullet with wispy bangs, pixie, and wolf-cut with money pieces. Photo: @danieljianing, @blackhairinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

It is believed the wolf-cut hairstyle originated in South Korea. It has many wispy, wavy ends down the back and shaggy layers on top. With the short wolf cut trending and celebrities, influencers, and models rocking it, it can be personalised to fit your facial shape, hair type, and texture.

Short wolf-cut hairstyles

Short wolf-cut hairstyles are versatile, stylish wolf-cut ideas. Here is a list of trendy short wolf cuts to suit your taste and personality.

1. Wolf cut with sideburns

Wolf-cut with sideburns leans more toward mullet than shag. Photo: @woodamsolo, @usfinatelier on Instagram (modified by author)

It is an ideal short wolf-cut men's hairstyle to make you look and feel great. This style has extra thick bangs cut into straight hair with a hint of natural texture. The sideburns are a delightful addition, and the style leans more toward mullet than shag.

2. Boyfriend Bob's short wolf-cut hairstyle

Boyfriend Bob is a short wolf-cut hairstyle for both men and women. Photo: @_k_vu_, @RabbitHsalon on Instagram (modified by author)

It is a short wolf-cut hairstyle for both men and women, resembling the boyfriend bob. Its uniqueness is the noticeable mullet features that give it a sleek and trendy look. It is a perfect haircut for a short wolf cut of a bob length.

3. Short curly wolf-cut

The short wolf-cut curly hair gives off a stylish, carefree look fit for a runway. Photo: @simply.cie on Instagram (modified by author)

Curly hair types can pull off the wolf cut easily because the hair is perfect for highlighting its shagginess with little or no treatment. The short wolf-cut curly hair, voluminous bangs, and longer temples give off a stylish, carefree look fit for a runway.

4. Short wolf-cut with micro curtain bangs

Wolf-cut with micro curtail bangs offers a new interpretation of the popular curtain bangs. Photo: @OhMyGodIsADj, @emilyppt on Instagram (modified by author)

This style is a good option for a quick upgrade with lasting impact. This haircut offers a new interpretation of the popular curtain bangs, which goes well with a jagged mullet in its playful version.

5. Short wolf-cut with wispy bangs

Short wolf-cut with wispy bangs add a touch of elegance and femininity to your look. Photo: @hirohair, @gwynerso on Instagram (modified by author)

It is an ideal short wolf-cut female style to add a touch of elegance and femininity to your look. The wispy bangs are cut to create a soft, feathered appearance that gives them a lighter and more delicate look.

6. Classic wolf-cut

Classic wolf cut is layered top and slightly elongated back. Photo: @zblackhairinfo, @latesthair on Instagram (modified by author)

It is an ideal short wolf-cut for both men and women. Its layered top and slightly elongated back capture the essence of the trend. The hair appears effortlessly trendy because the cut accentuates its natural structure.

7. Wolf-cut mullet

Given that the mullet is a retro hairstyle that inspired the wolf cut, this wolf-cut mullet hairstyle combines elements of both current and retro trends. It shows fierceness and fearlessness. This look widens the crown by using a lot of layers and fringe.

8. Pixie wolf-cut

The pixie wolf-cut style accentuates the face by focusing on the eyes. Photo: @blackhairinfo (modified by author)

The pixie wolf style accentuates the face by focusing on the eyes and overall features while adding flair. To achieve an excellent pixie look, the hair at the back should be slightly shorter, while the curls around the neck add personality to the overall style.

9. Red short wolf-cut

Red is the ideal colour to bring attention to your texture and haircut. Photo: @M4KiCH4N0, @_hayleydoeshair on Instagram (modified by author)

Red is the ideal colour to bring attention to your texture and haircut, as it is bold and bright. When combined with red, the choppy layers of the wolf cut become more visible. For a soft appearance, you can style it with curtain bangs or a wispy fringe.

10. Straight wolf-cut with bottleneck bangs

Straight wolf-cut with bottleneck bangs fit more faces than blunt bangs. Phone: @audreykatharine.hair, @meetoven on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best hairstyles, and it is ideal as it accentuates your bone structure by arranging the bangs to skim your eyes at a favourable angle. Bottleneck bangs look lighter and fit more faces than blunt bangs.

11. Short wolf-cut shag

A shag is a layered haircut that gives hair movement, thickness, and volume to create a low-maintenance. Photo: @ernestomeneses on Instagram (modified by author)

The wolf cut is a layered hairstyle that combines a mullet and a shag haircut. The shag is a layered haircut that gives hair movement, thickness, and volume to create a low-maintenance yet appealing look for women.

12. Undercut short wolf cut

To make your short wolf haircut more edgy, add an undercut. Shave the back and sides of your hair, leaving the longer hair on top, to accentuate the voluminous and textured look. The short wolf cut with an undercut symbolises bravery and is an ideal hairstyle for a man.

13. Short wolf cut for straight hair

Short wolf-cut straight hair has gentle layers that add structure to straight hair. Photo: @kaysgroovyhair on Instagram, @CornerPriscilla on Facebook (modified by author)

This short wolf cut straight hair has gentle layers that add structure to straight hair, giving it a voluminous, dynamic appearance. The result is a chic, textured look that accentuates straight hair's natural characteristics.

14. Mohawk-inspired short wolf-cut

A mohawk-inspired short wolf-cut gives a dash of attitude and defiance. Photo: @volodimir_barber, @hirohair on Instagram (modified by author)

A mohawk-inspired wolf haircut gives a dash of attitude and defiance. The hairstyle features a longer hair strip in the middle, while the sides are shaved. You can style the longer hair into spikes to give it an edgy look that perfectly captures your unique style.

15. Wolf-cut with razor-sharp edges

Razor-sharp edges look good on people with thick or thin hair. Photo: @dasilva_hair, @oogieya on Instagram (modified by author)

Razor-sharp edges offer more texture and volume than normal layering. This hairstyle looks good on people with thick or thin hair. It only requires minimal upkeep as the razor-cut layers must be tousled after using a texturiser.

16. Choppy layered wolf-cut

The choppy layered wolf cut has a bolder and more modern vibe. The choppy layers provide a sophisticated touch to the dynamic wolf cut, adding even more body and structure for a slightly tousled finish.

17. Wolf-cut with a money piece

The colour contrast for the wolf cut with the money piece draws attention to the texture of the hair. Photo: @DDDickrider on Facebook, @_hayleydoeshair on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle combines the wolf haircut with money pieces. The money pieces feature two face-framing tendrils, one on either side, with a lighter-coloured parting to enhance the face. The colour contrast draws attention to the texture of the hair.

18. Spiky wolf-cut

Spikes for the spiky wolf-cut hairstyle should be soft and short. Photo: @usfinatelier, @stadtfriseure_regensburg on Instagram (modified by author)

Adding spikes to the wolf cut adds fullness and draws attention to the top of your head. The hairstyle offers a rebellious look that can be customised based on desired length and hair texture. The spikes should be soft and short.

19. Retro short wolf-cut

Use a retro short wolf cut to evoke nostalgic feelings. Give the shorter hair on top waves or curls and style it in a timeless, retro-inspired way. This hairstyle gives off a classic appeal and gives your entire appearance a nostalgic feel.

20. Soft layered wolf-cut

Soft layered wolf-cut is created to flow naturally with the rest of your hair for a more subtle finish. Photo: @snapdragonsalonaz, @akubucinmiaw on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want a short wolf-cut with layers, a gentle, soft wolf cut with less choppy layers is created to flow naturally with the rest of your hair for a more subtle finish. The length and texture difference between the hair at the ends and the crown will be less noticeable.

21. Korean wolf-cut

Korean wolf-cut features soft layers that comfortably rest against the face. Photo: @samurai_jakc, @Ghostluvsdrm (modified by author)

With its versatility, expressiveness, and easy adaptation to fit any hair texture, the wolf cut has become a popular hairstyle for Asian women and men. It features soft layers that comfortably rest against the face, a great way to draw attention to your best facial features.

22. Short wolf-cut with messy curtain bangs

Wolf-cut with messy curtain bangs gives you an effortlessly stylish vibe. Photo: @Peunyanya, @meifa.t (modified by author)

This wolf cut with layers is ideal for adding volume and movement to your hair, giving you an effortlessly stylish vibe. Curtain bangs are a beautiful addition and are customised to your preference. The bangs frame the face like a curtain on a window, drawing attention to the best part of your face.

23. Short wolf cut with highlights

Highlights is a fashionable 1980s fashion trend that is currently making a comeback. Photo: @ernestomeneses, @yukistylist on Instagram (modified by author)

Highlights is a fashionable 1980s fashion trend that is currently making a comeback. Applying thick colour streaks to the hair can look nice when organised to fall around the face. You can choose a more natural look, like blonde highlights on dark hair, or go for bolder colours, like pink or blue.

24. Short fluffy wolf-cut

Short fluffy wolf-cut adds volume and texture to short hair strands. Photo: @betoizeppi, @hapicatART on Instagram (modified by author)

It is a perfect short, wolf-cut female hairstyle. It adds volume and texture to short hair strands, giving it an appearance of more body. It achieves a fuller look while maintaining a chic and contemporary appeal.

25. Wolf cut with blunt bangs

Choosing the correct bangs for a short wolf cut can improve the shape of your face. Blunt bangs highlight your features and draw attention to your face. Acshort wolf-cut with bangs can help you hide wrinkles on the forehead, giving you a youthful glow.

26. Short wolf cut for wavy hair

Short wolf-cut for wavy hair has thick layers that give it a voluminous, choppy appearance. Photo: @dearlyconan, @simply.cie on Instagram (modified by author)

Wavy hair looks great with a wolf-cut since the texture enhances the style. Thick layers that give it a voluminous, choppy appearance distinguish it. The hair on the top of the head is styled with short layers that gradually taper towards the bottom.

27. Two-toned wolf-cut

A short two-toned wolf cut is eye-catching and hard to miss. Photo: @luxethecolourlounge, @lightenuptheworld on Instagram (modified by author)

A short two-toned wolf cut is eye-catching and hard to miss. It has light hair underneath and dark hair on top, creating a striking contrast. A straight appearance would be more subtle, but big waves can help the lower layers come through even more.

28. Short feathered wolf cut

A feathery wolf cut featuring short layers and voluminous hair is a lively and youthful style. The distinctive loose waves on the sides and back of the hair move in different directions, contributing to the flowing, feathery appearance.

29. Sleek wolf-cut mullet with wispy bangs

Sleek wolf-cut mullet with wispy bangs has texture added throughout to give its wispiness. Photo: @kaysgroovyhair, @stroemsten on Instagram (modified by author)

The hair is styled in a shaggy cut with short sides and layered length at the back, away from the face. The texture is added throughout to give its wispiness.

30. Short wolf cut with vivid colour bangs

For a lively, playful look, consider a shag wolf cut for a contemporary short hairstyle and add coloured bangs. Any coloured bangs will complement your wolf haircut's shaggy texture nicely. Since this hairstyle features blunt bangs, it looks attractive on round or oblong faces.

Can a wolf cut be short?

A wolf cut can be short. The wolf cut is a combination of two cuts, the mullet, which is a short haircut, and the shag, which can be short, long, or medium length. When put together, the unique wolf cut look can be customised to your preferred size.

What is a short wolf cut called?

Some people refer to the wolf cut as the modern mullet. LA's hairstylist Sal Salcedo refers to it as a 'shaggy mullet or mullet shag'.

What is a pixie wolf cut?

A pixie wolf cut combines the wild wolf cut with the short, sassy pixie cut, creating a bold and full-of-personality haircut. The pixie cut is a classic and versatile short hairstyle.

What face shape is perfet for a wolf cut?

Any face shape can look great with a wolf haircut. However, it is more ideal for a round face shape because of its short, jagged layers surrounding the face.

A wolf cut comes in various lengths and styles for a stylish and modern appearance. The short wolf cut can be customised to your hair type and face shape. Choose the look that most shows your uniqueness to get into the trend.

