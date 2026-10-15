Temiloluwa "Temi" Elizabeth Otedola is one of Nigeria's most watched young celebrities, not merely because of her father's billion-dollar fortune, but because of what she is quietly building on her own. Born to billionaire Femi Otedola, she has become a Nollywood actress, fashion blogger, brand ambassador, and now a newlywed, carving an identity that stands apart from the Otedola name she grew up with.

Temi Otedola arrives at The BoF 500 Gala in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Thibaud Moritz/AFP (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Temi's full name is Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola , born 20 March 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria.

, born in Lagos, Nigeria. She is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola and the younger sister of DJ Florence "Cuppy" Otedola .

and the younger sister of DJ . She married Nigerian musician Mr Eazi (Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade) in a three-part wedding across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland in 2025 .

(Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade) in a three-part wedding across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland in . Her film Citation (2020) won her Best Actress at the Ghana Movie Awards .

(2020) won her . She was appointed L'Oréal Paris's first-ever African (Sub-Saharan) digital brand ambassador in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola (now Ajibade) Date of birth 20 March 1996 Age 30 Birthplace Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Father Femi Otedola (billionaire businessman) Mother Nana Otedola Siblings DJ Cuppy (Florence Otedola), Tolani Otedola, Fewa Otedola Education University College London / University of London (Art History) Occupation Actress, blogger, brand ambassador Husband Mr Eazi (m. 2025) Children None confirmed Instagram @temiotedola

Why is Temi Otedola famous?

Five facts about actress and blogger Temi Otedola. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola was born on 20 March 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria, into one of the country's most prominent families. As the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and philanthropist Nana Otedola, Temi grew up in a household that valued excellence, education, and expression.

She is the youngest daughter in the family, with two older sisters: Florence Otedola, famously known as DJ Cuppy, a globally recognised DJ and philanthropist; and Tolani Otedola, a soulful singer and creative.

The blog that started it all

Temi started a fashion blog called JTO Fashion in 2014. She documents fashion, beauty, art, and her travel experiences. At just 17, she launched JTO Fashion, showcasing her capacity to build a global voice through authentic storytelling and brand vision.

She noted that when she started her career at 17, she did not have a clue where it was heading, but she was determined and took every opportunity she could, despite the trials and errors on her journey.

Education and early independence

She studied art history at both University College London and the University of London. Even as a student, she revealed that she had faced financial challenges, as she took on a summer job to become financially independent at age 15.

Temi Otedola's acting career

She made her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolayan's 2020 film Citation. The role was a breakthrough. She won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards for Citation and was nominated for Revelation of the Year at the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards.

On receiving the award, she announced on Twitter:

I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour.

She also starred in The Man for the Job, a feature film written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. On stage, she made her theatre debut in Motherland the Musical at Terra Kulture, Lagos.

In a candid interview with W Magazine, she explained her pivot to acting:

I've been a really big fan of films since I was nine or 10. But I felt like I hadn't done it from when I was young, like doing school plays, so I figured I would never go into it. But at some point, I was just thinking about my future — I don't necessarily want to be a social media influencer when I'm in my 30s or 40s.

Filmography

Year Title Role Notes 2020 Citation Moremi Oluwa Nollywood debut; Netflix original 2022 The Man for the Job Zina Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan 2025 Ms. Kanyin Amara Amazon Prime Video; supernatural horror

Temi Otedola's relationship with Mr Eazi

Temi Otedola (L) and her husband, Mr Eazi, at the Casablanca show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola started dating in January 2017 after meeting at Tate Club in London. He attended the club to watch her sister, Florence Otedola, perform.

Mr Eazi first met Temi at a London gig where her sister, DJ Cuppy, was performing. At the time, he was unaware that she was Cuppy's sister and simply sparked a normal conversation as they were seated next to one another.

Relationship timeline

2016 — First meeting at a DJ Cuppy gig in London's Knightsbridge.

— First meeting at a DJ Cuppy gig in London's Knightsbridge. 2017 — The couple went public with their relationship; Temi celebrated his birthday with a sky banner reading "Happy Birthday Eazi, love, Temi."

— The couple went public with their relationship; Temi celebrated his birthday with a sky banner reading "Happy Birthday Eazi, love, Temi." 2020 — Mr Eazi met the Otedola family; the pair launched their podcast How Far? with Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola .

— Mr Eazi met the Otedola family; the pair launched their podcast . 10 April 2022 — Mr Eazi proposed to Temi in Venice, Italy, while shooting the music video for "Legalise."

— Mr Eazi proposed to Temi in Venice, Italy, while shooting the music video for "Legalise." 2025 — Three-part wedding across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Temi Otedola's wedding

The wedding of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola was a series of three events that took place between May and August 2025 in Monaco, Dubai, and Reykjavík.

Previously, they held a civil ceremony in Monaco on 9 May 2025, followed by a traditional wedding at Femi Otedola's family home in Dubai on 5 July. The final ceremony took place at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík. The church, adorned with flowers, was closed to the public to ensure a private and intimate celebration.

The wedding was described as Nigeria's "wedding of the year". Estimates for the wedding's cost range from $10 million to $15 million.

Since their wedding, the couple have remained in the news, particularly over their unconventional choices, including Temi's decision to adopt her husband's surname, "Ajibade".

Is Temi Otedola the first daughter?

Temi's father, billionaire Femi Otedola, in Lagos. Photo: AFP

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No. Femi Otedola's first daughter, Tolani, is a singer. She was born to Otedola and his former wife, Olayinka Odukoya. Later, Femi married Nana Otedola and had two more daughters, Florence Ifeoluwa and Elizabeth Temi — and a son, Fewa. Temi is therefore the third daughter in the family and the last girl child.

Beyond acting: the L'Oréal landmark

In 2024, L'Oréal Paris appointed Temi its first-ever African (Sub-Saharan) Digital Brand Ambassador, with appearances during Paris Fashion Week.

Latest news

2025 has been Temi's biggest year yet. Ms. Kanyin, a supernatural horror film directed by Ikechukwu Jerry Ossai, was released on Amazon Prime Video on 27 June 2025. She played "Amara" in the feature.

Since her wedding, she has remained in the news, particularly over her decision to drop the Otedola surname entirely and take on her husband's name, Ajibade, a move that sparked widespread debate in Nigeria.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, she explained the factors that influenced her decision to marry Mr Eazi. Her father confirmed that only 100 people were invited to the Iceland ceremony — a rare show of restraint for a family of their stature.

Temi Otedola's net worth

Temi's net worth is difficult to verify precisely. Sources conflict significantly: as of 2026, one estimate places her net worth at around $2 million, primarily generated through her acting career, blogging, and various endorsements. Other sites suggest figures between $5 million and $10 million, though these are not sourced from Forbes or comparable authorities. Given the disparity, a cautious estimate is $2–$5 million.

Her income streams include:

Acting — lead roles in Nollywood films and streaming productions

— lead roles in Nollywood films and streaming productions Brand partnerships — including L'Oréal Paris and other fashion and lifestyle brands

— including L'Oréal Paris and other fashion and lifestyle brands Blogging and content — her JTO Fashion platform and social media with over 2 million Instagram followers

— her JTO Fashion platform and social media with over 2 million Instagram followers Podcasting — How Far? with Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

For context, as of 2026, Forbes estimates her father, Femi Otedola, at a net worth of US$1.8 billion. Temi has consistently insisted on building her own financial identity.

FAQs

How long have Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi been together? They first met in 2016 and started dating publicly in 2017, making their relationship approximately eight years long before they married in 2025. Who is richer between Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola? Both have unverified individual net worths. Mr Eazi is a successful music executive and artist with business interests across 18 African countries; Temi's wealth comes from acting, blogging, and brand deals. Neither has a publicly verified figure from a major outlet. Why is Temi Otedola famous? She is famous for her fashion blog JTO Fashion, her award-winning Nollywood debut in Citation, her role as L'Oréal Paris's first African Digital Brand Ambassador, and her high-profile marriage to musician Mr Eazi. Is Temi Otedola the first daughter? No. Tolani Otedola, born to Femi Otedola and his former wife, is the first daughter. Temi is the third daughter. Does Temi Otedola have any children? As of 2025, Temi and Mr Eazi have no confirmed children. What is Temi Otedola's father's net worth? Forbes estimates Femi Otedola's net worth at US$1.4 billion as of 2026. Did Temi Otedola change her name after marriage? Yes. She officially dropped "Otedola" and now goes by Temiloluwa Ajibade, taking her husband Mr Eazi's surname — a decision that generated significant public debate in Nigeria. What was Temi Otedola's most recent film? Her most recent film is Ms. Kanyin (2025), a supernatural horror feature on Amazon Prime Video in which she plays the character Amara.

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Source: Legit.ng