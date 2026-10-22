Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are still married — and in October 2026, they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple met in 1994 at a Nashville showcase, married on 6 October 1996, and have built one of country music's most enduring partnerships. They share three daughters, a combined fortune, and a love story that has outlasted nearly every other in the industry.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married on 6 October 1996 and celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2026.

and celebrated their in 2026. Faith Hill was married once before, to music executive Daniel Hill from 1988 to 1994 — she kept his surname professionally.

from 1988 to 1994 — she kept his surname professionally. The couple has three daughters : Gracie Katherine, Maggie Elizabeth, and Audrey Caroline.

: Gracie Katherine, Maggie Elizabeth, and Audrey Caroline. Their eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw , publicly identified as a bisexual woman in June 2025.

, publicly identified as a bisexual woman in June 2025. Tim McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on 18 October 2026.

Profile summary

Tim McGraw Faith Hill Full name Samuel Timothy McGraw Audrey Faith Perry Date of birth 1 May 1967 21 September 1967 Age (2026) 59 (as of 2026) 59 (as of 2026) Birthplace Delhi, Louisiana, USA Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA Occupation Singer, songwriter, actor Singer, actress Married 6 October 1996 (to Faith Hill) 6 October 1996 (to Tim McGraw) Previous marriages None Daniel Hill (1988–1994) Children 3 (Gracie, Maggie, Audrey) 3 (Gracie, Maggie, Audrey) Combined net worth ~$165–$200 million ~$165–$200 million

How Tim McGraw and Faith Hill met

Their decades-long love story began in 1994, when the two crossed paths backstage at a show in Nashville. At the time, both stars were in other relationships.

They met at "New Faces," a Country Radio Seminar showcase for emerging talent. Hill was engaged to Scott Hendricks, her former record producer; McGraw was dating a woman named Kristine Donahue.

The attraction was immediate. As McGraw later recalled on Bobby Bones Show in 2016:

We were backstage, and we did this big group picture. I was dating somebody at the time, and I met Faith, and when I left the person I was dating says, 'Um, I don't know if I want you to say hi to her anymore.' It was immediate.

How they got together on tour

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Rich Fury

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Two years later, Hill, then a rising star in country music, joined McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour as the opening act. McGraw recalled those early days during a 1998 interview with People:

We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love.

McGraw was newly single, while Hill was engaged to her former producer, Scott Hendricks. However, she ended her engagement to pursue a relationship with McGraw.

Hill was candid about her decision. In the same interview, she said:

If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands.

The proposal

On 26 June 1996, McGraw proposed to Faith Hill at a music festival. Tim shared a clip on his X account recounting the moment.

She said, 'We're at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you're asking me to marry you?' And I said, 'Yeah.' So I went onstage… When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.'

In October, the duo tied the knot at a private wedding in Rayville, Louisiana, McGraw's hometown.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw still married?

Yes. 6 October 2026 marks 30 years of wedded bliss for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

On their anniversary, the American country singer McGraw described Hill as someone with an extraordinary ability to love, forgive, nurture, and bring joy to those around her. He called her the "centre of gravity" for both him and their daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

To mark their anniversary, McGraw posted a heartwarming video montage on social media tracing their relationship from its early days to the present.

How old are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?

Tim McGraw was born Samuel Timothy McGraw on 1 May 1967, making him 59 years old as of 2026. Faith Hill — born Audrey Faith Perry on 21 September 1967 — is also 59. The two are just months apart in age.

What is the secret to their long marriage?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the All Access program. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

The couple has often cited mutual commitment and a rule never to stay apart for too long. Since their marriage, Hill and McGraw have tried never to be apart for more than three days in a row.

McGraw posted a heartfelt tribute on their 30th anniversary, writing:

30 years, today. 30 years of our marriage. That day, October 6, 1996, under an old locust tree (I think) in my Aunt’s backyard in Rayville, Louisiana, I stood there and watched my future walk towards me with the sweetest man I’ve ever known, her father Ted. In front of our closest family and friends, I was bound to the most beautiful soul.

How many times has Faith Hill been married?

Faith Hill has been married twice. She married songwriter and music publishing executive Daniel Hill in 1988. Her professional breakthrough came when Martha Sharp, a talent scout from Warner/Reprise Records, spotted her singing backup for Gary Burr at the Bluebird Café.

She divorced Daniel Hill in 1994.

Why did Faith Hill keep her ex-husband's name?

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London. Photo: Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 1988, she married music publishing executive Daniel Hill, from whom she got her surname, which she still uses today—though they divorced in 1994. By the time the divorce was finalised, "Faith Hill" had become an established professional identity. Her debut album Take Me As I Am was already climbing the charts, and changing her name would have disrupted her rising brand. She has retained "Hill" ever since.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's kids

Actress Gracie Katherine McGraw arrived in May 1997, followed by Maggie Elizabeth McGraw in August 1998 and Audrey Caroline McGraw in December 2001.

All three daughters have followed their parents into the arts in various ways.

Which Tim McGraw daughter came out?

Gracie McGraw, the eldest daughter of singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has publicly identified as bisexual.

After many interpreted Gracie's Pride Month post — in which she said she loves "being bisexual." — to mean she was publicly coming out for the first time, the 28-year-old set the record straight the next day.

Gracie wrote on Instagram, as reported by Parade:

It has come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as clickbait saying I've 'come out.' Let me be VERY clear here — I've been an out and proud bisexual woman and I wouldn't have it any other way.

She also used the moment to offer support to others:

So many people out there don't have the support, love or understanding from their families when it comes to sexuality or gender identity, but just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you.

Gracie McGraw poses at the opening night of the new musical "Shucked" on Broadway. Photo: Bruce Glikas

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Faith Hill, 59, has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community on various occasions, including when Chely Wright came out as a lesbian in 2010.

Latest news: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2026

Tim McGraw was announced as a 2026 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame and tearfully thanked wife Faith Hill.

On Sunday night, 18 October, McGraw was one of three artists inducted during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony. He was inducted in the Modern Era Artist category.

Faith Hill attended her husband's official induction, along with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie. Longtime fans know Hill rarely makes public appearances these days—she has mostly stepped away from the spotlight, showing up only for special family moments in recent years.

At the induction announcement ceremony, McGraw sincerely thanked all the women in his life, saying with visible emotion:

Everyone who knows me knows that I wouldn’t be standing here today if it weren’t for great women in my life. From my grandmother, to my mom, my sisters, my daughters, and most of all, my wife…thank you baby.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Michael Tran

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McGraw has also continued to perform live, recently bringing his Pawn Shop Guitar tour to Target Field in Minneapolis, where he was joined by acts including Lady A and The Chicks.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's net worth

Multiple sources estimate Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's combined net worth at $165 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates each of their individual fortunes at $200 million, reflecting decades of chart-topping music and business ventures.

Their primary income sources include:

Music royalties — Hill alone has sold almost 50 million albums worldwide.

— Hill alone has sold almost 50 million albums worldwide. Touring — Tim McGraw ranks fourth among the highest-grossing country music artists of all time, with a nominal gross of $434 million.

— Tim McGraw ranks fourth among the highest-grossing country music artists of all time, with a nominal gross of $434 million. Acting — both have appeared in the Paramount+ series 1883 , with McGraw also starring in The Blind Side

— both have appeared in the Paramount+ series , with McGraw also starring in Real estate — the couple's Nashville home is worth an estimated $15.7 million.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend Lionsgate's world premiere of "The Shack". Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw still married? Yes — the American actors celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on 6 October 2026 and remain together. How many times has Faith Hill been married? Twice: first to music executive Daniel Hill (1988–1994), then to Tim McGraw (1996–present). Why did Faith Hill keep her ex-husband's name? She had already launched her recording career as "Faith Hill" before divorcing Daniel Hill, so she kept it as her professional stage name. How old are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill? Tim McGraw turned 59 on 1 May 2026; Faith Hill turned 59 on 21 September 2026. How many children do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have? Three daughters: Gracie Katherine (born May 1997), Maggie Elizabeth (born August 1998), and Audrey Caroline (born December 2001). Which Tim McGraw daughter came out? Gracie McGraw, their eldest daughter, publicly confirmed she is a bisexual woman during Pride Month in June 2025. What is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's combined net worth? Estimates from multiple sources range from $165 million to $200 million combined. Has Tim McGraw won any major recent awards? Yes — he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on 18 October 2026 in the Modern Era Artist category.

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Source: Legit.ng