Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has recently approved the appointment of board of twelve agencies

According to Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, the appointments were of great importance to the development of the country

`The minister added that this is a step in the right direction as the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration is on the path of repositioning the Ministry

FCT, Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 139 persons into 12 agencies under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

The Nation reports that the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the appointments were made to enable them make contributions to the development of the country.

He added that the administration was on the path of repositioning and strengthening the Ministry to emphasize the desired contribution to national development.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, DR Ogbonnaya Onu at the inauguration of the board members and council, on Thursday, October 14, Abuja. Photo credit: Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu News

Source: Facebook

Onu spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the governing boards and councils of agencies and institutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“We are now on the path of repositioning and strengthening the Ministry to emphasize our desire to contribute to national development efforts of the administration to lift 100 million people out of poverty within the next decade.

“The Ministry is poised to engage the subnational levels of governance including states and local governments. Our presence at the state level will provide an opportunity to use STI in the supply value-chain in agricultural production, business development of Micro, Small Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) and academia in a constructive strategic framework.

“We shall establish six Technology and Innovation Centers for Global Competitiveness (TICGCOM) in line with presidential executive order 05 and the fundamental principles of the national strategy for competitiveness in raw materials and products development in Nigeria.”

The agencies are the;

1. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA)

2. Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO)

3. National Center for Technology Management (NACETEM)

4. Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)

5. Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomaisis Research (NITR)

Also included are;

1. Project Development Institute (PRODA)

2. National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)

3. National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA)

4. Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT)

5. National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT)

6. Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO)

7. National Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST).

FG releases how much 2023 general elections will cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government has reportedly set aside the sum of N100 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

This new development was contained in the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), submitted to the House of Representatives by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

It was gathered that it has also increased the national budget for the fiscal year from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion, indicating a raise of N2.47 trillion.

From Obasanjo to Buhari: List of loans borrowed under Nigeria's 4 presidents

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari stirred heated reactions from Nigerians when he tabled a fresh request for the approval of another set of loans before the Senate.

The Nigerian leader sought approval from the National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863.00, €710 million and a grant of $125 million.

Many Nigerians are against the borrowing spree of the current administration as it seeks to provide more infrastructure amid dwindling revenue.

Source: Legit