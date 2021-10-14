A man wearing a placard with a sin he committed boldly written on it has become an internet sensation

The inscription on the placard revealed that he cheated on his girlfriend, and for his punishment, he was instructed to make it public

Some netizens who saw the video said they would rather end things with the girl than go through the humiliation

A man in love has chosen to make it up to his girlfriend as he goes through with a set of instructions she gave him.

The video which had gone viral showed the unidentified man standing by the roadside with a placard.

Man wearing an inscribed placard by the road Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

On the placard was the inscription:

"I cheated on my girlfriend on Thursday and this is my punishment."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A photo capturing the man's demonstration was shared on Instagram by Instagblog9ja and sparked debate among netizens.

Social media reacts

@STR8FROMZO commented:

"I was tempted to go up to them and tell them they can’t do this here it’s private property then I remembered I don’t know that nigga from nowhere. let him rubbish himself."

@Deetoo007 said:

"At least we have a solution for when this happens."

@LawwdZac wrote:

"Must be a social experiment because this is Liverpool Street. Either that or they both getting played."

@respawnedtarga1 replied:

"I’d rather u leave me and block me on everything."

@masta_drizzz:

"I'd rather move in with the girl I cheated with than do this tbh."

Lady storms street with placard to beg boyfriend for forgiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had stormed the street with placard of boyfriend name and photos to beg him for forgiveness.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja, the words "Akindele Ademola. Pls 4 give me. I love u" were written on the cardboard with the lover's photos affixed to it.

She stood at a road intersection as she held the placard up to her face level. Words written over the video have the supposed social media handle of the said boyfriend as @akinmodel.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many said the lady should rather go and get busy with other ventures, telling her men are not worth the hassle she is going through.

Source: Legit.ng