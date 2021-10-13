BBNaija Tega Dominic's followers have lovingly welcomed her to a new beginning on social media

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to let her fans know that she has returned to the platform

Tega was donned in a bejeweled silvery grey-coloured dress and posed beautifully for the camera

Away from the noise and drama of the past few weeks, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate Tega Dominic has announced her return to social media.

The mother of one had deactivated her Instagram page due to the backlash she got from Nigerians for misbehaving in the BBNaija house.

BBNaija Tega returns to social media, Boma reacts. Photos: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Having apologised and begged for the support of Nigerians, Tega is ready to start afresh.

She shared some beautiful photos of herself dressed in a bejeweled silvery grey-coloured outfit. She had a lovely black weavon and silver accessories to match.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Tega said,

"The ladder I never got by holding hands, I got by struggle. Here I am, ready to hand as many ladders as possible. So help me God "

Check out her photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Boma makes a comment

Nigerians took to Tega's comment section to show her some love and her fellow ex-housemate Boma was also there to do the same.

Nigerians, however, called him out.

Nigerians react to Boma's comment on Tega's page

ijeomadaisy:

"Meanwhile, Boma needs to stay away from Tega’s comment section if he really means well."

officialcorazon1:

"Why? Abeg u people should stop this. Wetin? Why can't he comment?"

chiblue0202:

"He is using her for his trend ... Tega too should stop him from commenting on her post."

daluxurybagsamah:

"Is he supposed to be told, mtcheewwww."

opearlzbusinessempire:

"Tega should block Boma abi which kain monitoring spirit be this.Always setting her for drags."

indiraofindigo:

"Why tho??? Is he causing any trouble?. These are adults for Christ sake."

wendys_attractions:

"Okro King you have done enough leave her alone."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Boma just don't know when to draw the line. Smh."

homarelll:

"Let him Rest for a second ... I think he can't do without her ... He's used to her already."

naddysexy:

"Why? They are both adults and they are friends, can y’all just leave these people alone for goodness sake? E don do, haba!!"

julucyjulucia:

"Why should he stay away ? Y’all should let this people breath!! What they did was wrong and they both already apologized. What change does it bring if they stay away from each other ?? For crying out loud stop taking this higher than it already is.✌"

BBNaija Tega's husband chills with Boma

In a video spotted on social media, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh and Boma were spotted laughing and discussing like friends.

The video went against the expectations of many fans of the show who had expected Ajeboh and Boma never to see eye to eye over his conduct with Tega in the BBNaija house.

Soon after the video of Ajeboh and Boma’s friendly chat made the rounds, numerous internet users blasted both men and claimed they had no shame.

Source: Legit.ng