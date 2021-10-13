There are indications that Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, is in a critical health condition

The Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has been rushed to a hospital in the Benin Republic from prison on Monday, October 13, over possible kidney or lungs illness.

This disclosure was made on Monday by Yomi Aliyu, one of Igboho's lawyers, The Nation reports.

Aliyu alleged that the embattled southwest agitator developed the sickness at the prison where he is in custody.

A report by Punch quoted the lawyer as saying:

“Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.

“Even though I cannot tell which part of his body the sickness has really affected, I know it has to do with his internal organs.”

Yoruba group confirms report

The development was confirmed by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua.

A source in the body stated:

“Yes, he is ill and his kidney appears affected. We are not very sure yet. Another test result is expected for confirmation. We are working on that and I can assure you that he is in safe hands."

Don’t hold any protest, rally in my name now

Meanwhile, Igboho had advised his supporters against staging demonstrations in his name “for the time being.”

The 48-year-old agitator was at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

Aliyu claimed in a statement on Thursday, September 16, that Igboho also asked his supporters to ignore any message to the contrary.

He said:

“There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021."

