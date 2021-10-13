There is a new trend in town; the dramatic mono sleeve, and a lot of fashionistas are fast getting a piece of the fashion pie!

While the corset trend is still very much in vogue as everyone wants that waist-cinching goodness, these stylish statement sleeves have crept up on us and we are loving just how well style enthusiasts are rocking it.

Several fashion lovers have jumped on the trend. Photo credit: @thejackiebent, @diiadem, @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

While it is a common belief that two is better than one, this doesn't necessarily apply in this case as just one dramatic sleeve is enough to give you that desired edgy look.

Big Brother Naija star, Jackie B, and celebrity entrepreneur, Chioma Goodhair are among the stylish women who have been spotted wearing this trendy look.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights a list of eight styles in which fashion lovers have pulled this look off.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check them out below:

1. Chioma Goodhair

2. Jackie B

3. Ink Balogun

4. Diiadem

5. Cy4luv212

6. This belle in orange

7. Keeping it classy in black

8. Making them go green with envy in this number

Tonto Dikeh in ankara styles

Nollywood star and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, may be one of Nigeria's most controversial celebrities, but it certainly does not change the fact that when it comes to ankara fashion, she is unarguably a queen.

The mother of one over the past few years has built quite the reputation for herself as an ankara lover and it shows in how effortlessly she slays in creations by her favourite designer, Bibi Christophers.

From cutout styles to impressive structured peplum designs, Dikeh will have you shopping for ankara in a heartbeat, with the way she pulls off these looks.

Jackie B's amazing transformation

Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts with her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

Source: Legit