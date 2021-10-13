Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Alexandra Asogwa who is popularly known as Alex Unusual, has undoubtedly come a long way in her fashion journey and her growth is certainly one for the books.

The Double Wahala star who has gone on to become an actress and top brand influencer has gradually become one to look out for on the Nigerian fashion scene.

The reality star rocked a blue and black ensemble. Photo credit: @alexunusual

The 25-year-old reality star whose tall height sets her apart from her fellow ex-housemates went from rocking loud makeup, crazy coloured hairs and less-than-impressive outfits, to dropping jaws with well-put-together ensembles.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that Alex has unwittingly built the perfect guide to everyday styling.

Just recently, she rocked a unique black crop top that showed off her toned stomach. She paired the top with some blue structured pants designed by Medlin boss.

Alex accessorised with a blue braided hairband, aviator sunshades, and a big purse.

