Big Brother Naija 2021 first runner up, Liquorose, who is currently doing her media rounds, has wowed fans with yet another set of stylish photos.

The professional dancer who is known for her tomboyish sense of fashion left quite a lot of people pleasantly surprised with her first choice of outfit for her media rounds.

She donned a white two-piece mini skirt suit. Shortly afterwards, she shared photos of herself in yet another fabulous two-piece skirt set in red.

Liquorose who rocked a braided hairdo had a natural shade of makeup which more than complemented the ensemble.

Well, it didn't take long before the tomboy in the Shine Ya Eyes star resurfaced once again.

Liquorose recently took to her Instagram page to upload some interesting new photos.

Here, she ditched the skirts and dresses and is seen in a black sleeveless crop turtleneck top which she paired over some statement pants, and a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Casually making a statement."

Fashion faceoff

Liquorose recently began her media tour following the end of the show, and she came through in style.

The Shine Ya Eyes star was a glowing beauty in her choice of outfit for her first day of doing interviews. While Liquorose was indeed a sight to behold, she isn't exactly the first to rock this look.

A week before, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, left jaws hanging as she shared photos of herself in the stunning design, only hers was created by a different designer, Julio Sagatha.

Jackie B's fashion transformation

Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts with her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng